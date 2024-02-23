Leeds United-fan Lewis Richardson hails top-class facility in Sheffield boxing gym on road to Paris Olympics
Richardson secured silver at last month’s World Boxing Cup, resulting in his selection by GB Boxing for the first Olympic qualifying tournament to be held in Milan between March 3-11.
The 26-year-old – who also achieved bronze as a middleweight at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – revealed his appreciation for the facilities on offer in South Yorkshire ahead of the journey to Italy.
He told The Yorkshire Post: “The facilities that we have at GB Boxing in the EIS are second to none.
“I’m well-travelled now on the international scene and this is by far the best facility maybe bar America, but it’s still a close call with that.
“We have all the equipment, facilities and support staff we need to go out there and be the best we can be.”
Born and raised in Colchester, Richardson first moved to Sheffield as part of preparations for Tokyo 2020.
In the time since that transition, he has gone on to obtain a master’s degree in Sport Business Management from nearby Sheffield Hallam University.
Discussing these part-time studies, Richardson, a big Leeds United fan, reveals that they provided him not only with a convenient arrangement between university life and training, but also with a chance to truly enjoy the local area.
He added: “I decided to do my master’s degree here because it was convenient for my boxing, and the EIS has links with the university.
“In turn, Sheffield Hallam was a bit more accommodating and met my needs.
“We don’t always get to see the city too much, but being up here now myself for six years and also doing the degree has allowed me to see a bit more.
“It’s a beautiful place with some beautiful surroundings.”
Being based in Sheffield has also allowed Richardson to visit a West Yorkshire venue that is very close to his heart.
He said: “I’m a Leeds United fan, so it’s been great to get up and see some midweek games.
“It’s amazing because, before I got on the GB Boxing programme, I hadn’t been able to go.
“Leeds have a great fanbase and it’s great to be at Elland Road.
“Hopefully we’ll be back in the Premier League next season!”