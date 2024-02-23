Paris bid: Sheffield-based boxer Lewis Richardson, left, in action for England against Billy Poullain at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Richardson secured silver at last month’s World Boxing Cup, resulting in his selection by GB Boxing for the first Olympic qualifying tournament to be held in Milan between March 3-11.

The 26-year-old – who also achieved bronze as a middleweight at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – revealed his appreciation for the facilities on offer in South Yorkshire ahead of the journey to Italy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told The Yorkshire Post: “The facilities that we have at GB Boxing in the EIS are second to none.

Rewards: Middleweight Lewis Richardson has won a bronze at the Commonwealth Games and silver at the European Championships and is hoping to fight in the Olympics later this year. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

“I’m well-travelled now on the international scene and this is by far the best facility maybe bar America, but it’s still a close call with that.

“We have all the equipment, facilities and support staff we need to go out there and be the best we can be.”

Born and raised in Colchester, Richardson first moved to Sheffield as part of preparations for Tokyo 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the time since that transition, he has gone on to obtain a master’s degree in Sport Business Management from nearby Sheffield Hallam University.

Discussing these part-time studies, Richardson, a big Leeds United fan, reveals that they provided him not only with a convenient arrangement between university life and training, but also with a chance to truly enjoy the local area.

He added: “I decided to do my master’s degree here because it was convenient for my boxing, and the EIS has links with the university.

“In turn, Sheffield Hallam was a bit more accommodating and met my needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We don’t always get to see the city too much, but being up here now myself for six years and also doing the degree has allowed me to see a bit more.

“It’s a beautiful place with some beautiful surroundings.”

Being based in Sheffield has also allowed Richardson to visit a West Yorkshire venue that is very close to his heart.

He said: “I’m a Leeds United fan, so it’s been great to get up and see some midweek games.

“It’s amazing because, before I got on the GB Boxing programme, I hadn’t been able to go.

“Leeds have a great fanbase and it’s great to be at Elland Road.