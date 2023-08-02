The last few years have been far from plain sailing for Josh Warrington – but Eddie Hearn is adamant the Leeds boxer’s career is not in decline.

Warrington is preparing to challenge Leigh Wood for the WBA featherweight title, 10 months after losing his IBF featherweight title to Luis Alberto Lopez in a gruelling slog at the First Direct Arena.

The loss was the second of Warrington’s career, coming less than two years after his shock defeat to relative newcomer Mauricio Lara. Although bumps in the road may have led some to question Warrington’s status in the featherweight decision, promoter Eddie Hearn has emphatically swept aside doubts regarding the Leeds fighter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post in Warrington’s hometown, Hearn said: “I couldn't disagree more about Josh Warrington being on the slide. He had a nightmare three or four rounds against Lopez, got hit by some massive shots, and I thought he did really well to get back in the fight. It's a horrible, awkward, big punching style.

Josh Warrington is preparing to take on Leigh Wood. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

"Kiko Martinez, he busted his jaw and took some big shots in that fight, came through and stopped him. Lara was Lara. But I don't see it. I think he looks fresh, I think he's speaking really well, I think he's motivated, I think it's a 50/50 fight. A lot of people feel Josh is a favourite in this fight, because of the résumé and because of the style.”

Hearn also alluded to a tendency among boxing fans to be critical and insisted the forthcoming bout should be focused on as a celebration of two titans of the featherweight division locking horns.

He said: “The problem is with fight fans is that they're so opinionated. But that's a great thing as well because they're so passionate. Last week, it was that Errol Spence is actually shot and shouldn't have been at 147 [pounds], rather than that Terence Crawford was unbelievable. This will be 'great fight but Josh Warrington is coming off two defeats in four'. One was a tight decision against arguably the number one in the division and the other was Mauricio Lara. We all know what happened there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're very critical as fight fans, whereas we should just say it's arguably the number one featherweight in the world Leigh Wood against one of the great featherweights of the last five years. Love it or hate it, number one in the featherweight rankings for years was Josh Warrington. Sometimes, because he's got a massive fanbase, fans talk about that rather than his résumé and the performances he's given.”

There has been talk of Warrington fighting across the pond for some time now and there is certainly an appetite for a Stateside trip among his devoted followers. The 32-year-old played down the possibility of his next fight being career-defining, although admitted it may be crucial in making the American dream come true.

When asked whether this fight could be career-defining, Warrington told The Yorkshire Post: “I don't think so. I'm not going to put that pressure on myself, I know that for myself to be part of the big nights in America, like I've banged on about for so long for them to be realistic, I have to win. For me to unify the division, I have to win. For my career to move forward, I can't afford to be losing but I'm not going to let that enter my head.”

In a respectful press conference, even his opponent insisted Warrington is not past his best. Wood, sporting a Nottingham Forest shirt, said: “A lot of people have said Josh is on the slide. I don’t believe that. He’s as good as he’s ever been. There’s nothing wrong with him. Josh is at his best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Me and Josh are very similar. We carry ourselves quite well, both love our football clubs. massive support, massive heart. It's hard to tell us apart, apart from I punch harder and box better.”

When the bell eventually rings on October 7, it will have been nearly 10 months since Warrington’s last fight. The wait has been a frustrating one for him but he is determined to bring joy to his city in the same year his beloved Leeds United suffered relegation from the Premier League.

He said: “For some time, I've been a cheerleader for Leeds. Just to bring that glory back, it would nice for us. Hopefully other sporting figures in our city can be inspired by that.

“They [his followers] still believe I can be back on top. They still believe that we're going to have those big away days in the States. They're fully behind me. It's going to be a hell of an atmosphere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad