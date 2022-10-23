Mauricio Lara 'wants to retire' Josh Warrington as he calls for trilogy fight with Leeds Warrior

Lara shocked Warrington with a knockout victory at an empty arena in London in February 2021. The rematch at Headingley seven months later was stopped after the second round and ruled a technical draw as Lara was unable to continue due to a severe cut above his left eye.

Lara had been lined up to fight WBA champion Leigh Wood last month but that bout was cancelled after the Nottingham featherweight pulled out with injury.

"With Warrington, it's become something very personal and for Wood, he doesn't have a right to call himself a champion," said Lara after winning his latest fight with the third-round knockout of Jose Sanmartin on Saturday.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Mauricio Lara and Josh Warrington exchange punches during the Featherweight fight between Mauricio Lara and Josh Warrington at Emerald Headingley Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to face Josh Warrington (next). It's become something very personal and I want to retire him from boxing."