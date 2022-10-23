Mauricio Lara 'wants to retire' Josh Warrington as he calls for trilogy fight with Leeds Warrior
Mauricio Lara says he wants to “retire” Josh Warrington as he called for a trilogy fight to settle the pair’s rivalry.
Lara shocked Warrington with a knockout victory at an empty arena in London in February 2021. The rematch at Headingley seven months later was stopped after the second round and ruled a technical draw as Lara was unable to continue due to a severe cut above his left eye.
Lara had been lined up to fight WBA champion Leigh Wood last month but that bout was cancelled after the Nottingham featherweight pulled out with injury.
"With Warrington, it's become something very personal and for Wood, he doesn't have a right to call himself a champion," said Lara after winning his latest fight with the third-round knockout of Jose Sanmartin on Saturday.
"I want to face Josh Warrington (next). It's become something very personal and I want to retire him from boxing."
A third fight between the pair would not take place until next year, with Warrington defending his IBF belt against Luis Alberto Lopez on December 10.