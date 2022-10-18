The IBO champion defeated former IBF featherweight king Kid Galahad in Nottingham last month, in one of the most impressive wins of his career.

Prior to that contest, the Doncaster boxer was ranked 12th by the IBF, who have yet to update their lightweight ladder since Hughes’ majority decision win over Galahad.

Last weekend, American Devin Haney remained the undisputed lightweight champion as he outclassed Australian George Kambosos Jr in a rematch between the pair.

However, Haney may need to start vacating some of his belts as the various governing bodies begin to order mandatory fights – essentially making it impossible for him to remain undisputed.

"I have a bit of a plan in my head, I sent Eddie [Hearn, Hughes’ promoter] a voice note telling him my plan,” said Hughes.

"I won't fight again until next year but the plan I have got is: I was ranked highly with the IBF and they have not updated their rankings since my fight.

"I was 12th before beating Kid Galahad, after beating him I should be in the top 10 as the IBF seem to hold their former champions in high regard.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Maxi Hughes celebrates after defeating Kid Galahad in the IBO World Lightweight title fight between Maxi Hughes and Kid Galahad at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on September 24, 2022 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"If I can get a higher ranking with the IBF, they are the strictest in ordering mandatories.

"It is possible Haney is going to have to vacate some of his belts, because he is not going to be allowed to defend them all. The number one contender is Gustavo Lemos, I would love to fight him for a vacant belt if Eddie can make it happen.”

Hughes has won his last seven fights and has continued to build his stock after almost quitting the sport four years ago.

However, he believes that his win over Galahad posed a higher risk than the reward was worth, as he took the points decision in Nottingham.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Maxi Hughes celebrates with the IBO World Lightweight belt after defeating Kid Galahad in the IBO World Lightweight title fight between Maxi Hughes and Kid Galahad at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on September 24, 2022 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"Everybody has said I am ready for a big fight but I have not gained loads from beating Kid Galahad," admitted Hughes.

"It was a risky fight with low reward. I am happy I have got the win, I can tick the box to say I have beaten a former world champion.

"This was someone who wasn't champion four or five years ago, in his last fight before me he was champion. It was a frustrating night's work, I will learn from it by being in there with a tricky and awkward opponent.

"He is talented. He is good at what he does and makes it hard for people to look good against him."

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 24: Maxi Hughes punches Kid Galahad during the IBO World Lightweight title fight between Maxi Hughes and Kid Galahad at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on September 24, 2022 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Hughes admitted he never thought he would be watching a world lightweight title fight such as the one between Haney and Kambosos with such vested interest.

He was crowned IBO champion last September as he beat Jovanni Straffon at Headingley and has had two successful defences.

The IBO belt is recognised as a legitimate world championship by bodies such as the British Boxing Board of Control but not by the likes of the WBA, WBO, WBC or IBF.

"Throughout my career, up until the last three years, I always had confidence issues and lacked self-belief,” said Hughes.

"It is only the top few percent of boxers who make good money. I never thought that would be me. I am on the verge of making good money and hopefully being a holder of one of the main four belts. For the majority of my professional career, I never thought I would be in that position.

