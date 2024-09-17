Mould fights for title as Hughes and Bateson position for future ittle bouts on Sheffield show

Seasoned professional boxers including Jack Bateson from Leeds and Doncaster’s Danny ‘Maxi’ Hughes and Reece Mould are amongst Yorkshire boxers competing on a major Sheffield show organised by local promoter Izzy Asif’s GBM Sports on September 27, with lightweight Mould scheduled to fight Ryan Walsh for the WBA Global Title.

‘It’s my twenty-first professional fight,’ explained Mould, ‘a coming-of-age match. One I’m going to win. I can’t see me rebuilding a career if I don’t win so I’m putting myself under a lot of pressure. I was meant to fight Ryan a few years ago but like so often in boxing it didn’t happen. I was presented with a choice of opponent for this match, and I chose Ryan because I knew he was the most challenging established fighter. We’ll put on a good show and hopefully everyone will see the best version of both of us. Being on the same show as Maxi will be amazing. We trained together as young amateurs with the late Ken Blood. Maxi Hughes also fought Ryan Walsh beating him in a title defence in Leeds in 2022.’

Mould, thirty in October, has won eighteen of his twenty professional bouts since joining the paid ranks back in April 2016 when he stopped his first opponent Phil Harvey in the opening round. ‘The highlight for me was stopping Sean Davis in the fourth of ten rounds back in 2019 at Doncaster Racecourse to win the vacant English featherweight title. I can box when I want, but truth is I just enjoy having a fight. As an amateur I was a strong counterpuncher and now I’m foremostly a crowd-pleaser. I just need to be active. That’s when I box best. I’ve considered giving up when previous fights have fallen through because it’s so frustrating but I’m enthusiastic about the three-fight deal I’ve signed with GBM.’

Danny ‘Maxi’ Hughes is currently ranked by Boxing News as Britain’s number one lightweight with Reece Mould ranked fifth. Both have been training intensively under Sean O’Hagan, father of world champion boxer Josh Warrington, at his Garforth, Leeds gym.

Hughes and Mould at GBM Sheffield press conference

‘I’ve been in the gym preparing intensively for months now just like I would for a twelve rounder,’ said Hughes, who’ll face Greek boxer Efstathios Antonas over six rounds in Sheffield. ‘I’m going to show I’m still world level. I didn’t want a ticking over fight against a journeyman. I’ve a challenging opponent in Antonas. He’s won seven of his eleven paid bouts but never boxed longer than six rounds. I respect him. I never underestimate my opponent.’

It’s the 36th bout for Hughes in a professional career beginning in 2010, and which saw the Rossington-born boxer win world lightweight titles for the WBO in 2020 and the IBO in 2021. ‘I also picked up the British lightweight title in 2021 stopping Paul Hyland Junior in Bolton in the eighth round of twelve. I successfully defended the IBO title twice and then boxed twice in America headlining a show in Las Vegas. That was my proudest moment and I’m looking forward to becoming a mandatory challenger for a world title. I still have it in me to be a champion. Still good at morning hill sprints. I’ll know when it’s time to retire

The Sheffield bout will be Jack Bateson’s twenty-first with twenty wins in a professional career that began in Leeds seven years ago with a first-round stoppage over Zsolt Sarkozi. Bateson went on to win the English title at super bantamweight in a ten-round encounter with Ramez Mahmood in 2021. He lost a twelve-round match with Shabaz Masoud in 2022 and following a one-year break due to injury he’s won two six rounders this past twelve months and must now defeat Indian boxer Rakesh Lohchab to be in title contention.

‘I’ll be fighting Lohchab over six rounds,’ said Bateson. ‘His record is just four losses in twenty-one contests. I’ve had a smooth training camp, and I’m thoroughly prepared for whatever comes my way. I’d planned on being able to contend for a title earlier but had a setback with a broken hand. I’d have liked an eight-rounder. But the opportunity came up to fight on a quality stacked card. I was happy to take the six rounds.’

Jack Bateson in training

Managed by dad Mark who’ll ‘always be in my corner’, Bateson explained ‘I’m back training with my uncle, Martin Bateson, at Otley’s Club Energy. They’re the right people to help me achieve in boxing. My dad and uncle became coaches after amateur careers with Meanwood Boxing Club. I remember watching them train boxers. Now they train me for major fights.’

‘Early 2025 at the latest I want a major title fight to get back into international rankings. I’m just a couple of matches away from life-changing fights. I’ll fight anyone and will keep working hard. I’ll be ready when the opportunity comes. My daughter will be three in November. Everything I do is to provide for my family. When it’s tough in the gym, she’s the person motivating me to work harder.’