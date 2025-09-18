Boxer Oliver Male with Robert Laird, Soanes Poultry’s brand ambassador.

A Yorkshire Wolds business is supporting a Bridlington boxing prodigy as he prepares to represent England.

Oliver Male will be competing in the forthcoming Under 19 European Boxing Championships in the Czech Republic this month.

Middleton on the Wolds based Soanes Poultry is providing chicken to fuel his training schedule of the town’s five times national champion.

The sponsorship deal will include monthly deliveries to help towards Oliver’s costs.

Olivier, sparring partner to British, Commonwealth, and European champ Callum Simpson, boxes out of Bridlington Amateur Boxing Club, where he is coached by Damien Grant and David Widnall.

He credits the pair with guiding him on and off the mat, helping him to develop his skills, strategy, and mindset and being key in getting him to this stage of his career.

Oliver, 18, who made his England debut aged 17, winning gold at his first outing for the team at the Three Nations Tournament, said he is grateful to Soanes for its support.

He said: “I’m truly delighted to represent Soanes Poultry as an athlete ambassador. The package of support you’ve outlined is extremely generous, and I greatly appreciate the commitment you are making to me.

"Having the backing of a respected local family business like yours gives me both pride and motivation to keep pushing forward in my career. I’m really excited for the journey ahead together.”

Soanes Poultry’s brand ambassador, Robert Laird, proposed the sponsorship support package.