Rob McCracken on 15 years and four Olympic cycles as Sheffield gym sends latest cohort to Paris

Across four Olympic cycles and 15 years there is not much Rob McCracken has not seen or influenced in British amateur boxing.

Be it Anthony Joshua in 2012, Nicola Adams blazing a trail for women in London and Rio or a record haul of six medals in Tokyo, GB Boxing performance director McCracken has had a hand in it all.

At the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield on Friday, where he and the national squad have been based since before the London Olympics – “a fantastic environment to train in,” as he describes it – McCracken’s latest fighters rolled down the production line on the road to Paris.

Team GB are sending just six boxers to France, their smallest squad since Amir Khan was their sole medallist in Athens 20 years ago.

Rob McCracken has been training the best of British boxers in Sheffield for 15 years (Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

There are mitigating factors, not least the shorter three-year cycle compared to the extended five years that resulted in 12 fighters going to Tokyo, but McCracken is no less enthused by the prospects of this half-dozen getting their pictures hung on the walls of the EIS gym, one that has become overcrowded down the years by British success.

“It’s the strongest boxers we’ve got on the programme, we could have done with a couple more but there’s been some tough decisions in the qualifying process,” says McCracken of a team headlined by Wolverhampton super-heavyweight Delicious Orie and Lowistoft bantamweight Charley Davison.

“We’ve got some who are experienced and some that aren’t as experienced but have come through with physicality and by being dynamic, which is half the battle in boxing.

“It’s been a challenging cycle, the pathway calmed down due to Covid so there wasn’t as many coming through from the home nations, plus a lack of exposure at major tournaments.

Team GB's Lewis Richardson, Charley Davison, Rosie Eccles, Delicious Orie, Chantelle Reid and Pat Brown during the Team GB Paris 2024 boxing team announcement at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield (Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

“All our boxers move on and turn professional after the Olympics, our No 1s in particular, so we’re the sport that has to find new athletes for every cycle.

“So it’s been challenging for a number of reasons, but we’ve still got a good six, plus Cindy (Ngambe who trains in Sheffield but will represent the Refugee team in Paris).”

McCracken’s enthusiasm for a role he has held for a decade and a half is undimmed, and infectious.

“It’s something I’m passionate about, the boxers are fantastic and we get to give them an opportunity, support them, and teach them to box at the highest level,” says the 56-year-old from Birmingham, who also trained Joshua and Carl Froch in the professional ranks.

Six of the best: Charley Davison is one of a half-dozen of GB boxers based at the English Institute of Sport heading the Olympics in Paris this summer. (Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

“I love teaching them the different styles, getting to the training camps and travelling the world with them, and giving them opportunities at these major tournament.

“It’s just a fantastic thing to be a part of and I’m very passionate about it.

“I just think boxing, social wise, is really important. Seeing boxers come to this programme and then develop at the Olympic level, become boxing machines and win Olympic and world medals is a brilliant thing to be a part of.

“These boxes benefit from the programme, when they leave here they’re much better fighters and, hopefully, a much better person.”

Rob McCracken helped Leeds's Nicola Adams win two gold medals, including this one in Rio (Picture: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Looking up at the pictures on the wall, there are many who left this Sheffield gym better people, certainly more decorated fighters.

There may be no Yorkshire boxers in this year’s Olympic cohort, with Bradford’s European champion Harris Akbar beaten to the light-middleweight spot by Colchester’s Lewis Richardson, but there are two names of the past in Adams of Leeds and Luke Campbell of Hull who elicit fond recollections from McCracken.

“Nicky inspired lots of boxers and was brilliant to work with,” he says of double gold medallist Adams.

“Absolutely loved boxing, she’d go to any tournament at the drop of a hat. The calendar would change and there’d be a new tournament in a couple of weeks and she’d be straight on the phone begging me to go - she couldn’t get to tournaments quick enough.

“It was absolutely brilliant what she achieved for herself, for female boxing. She paved the way.

“And Luke had a brilliant career, world silver, Olympic gold, European gold - he couldn’t have achieved any more in Olympic boxing if he tried. Like Nicola, he was super talented and super dedicated. They were both brilliant for the area and will have inspired lots of boxers in their area to give it a go.”

"Super talented and super dedicated" Luke Campbell of Hull representing and winning gold for Team GB against John Joe Nevin (L) of Ireland at London 2012 (Picture: Scott Heavey/Getty Images)

On Akbar missing out, McCracken added: “It’s just very difficult. Harris was sublime winning the gold in the Europeans, he boxed fantastically well, but Lewis Richardson has been on the programme eight years.

“These are all difficult decisions. It’s fine margins and we’ve got a lot of competition.”

GB’s six of the best for Paris

​Charley Davison: Bantamweight (54kg), Lowestoft (Triple A)

Rosie Eccles: Welterweight (66kg), Cardiff (Pontypool ABC)

Chantelle Reid: Middleweight (75kg), Derby (Kode Red)

Lewis Richardson: Light-middleweight (71kg), Colchester (East Essex Elite ABC)

Pat Brown: Heavyweight (92kg),Manchester (Moss Side Fire Station Boxing Club)

Delicious Orie: Super-heavyweight (92kg+), Wolverhampton (Small Heath ABC)

