The growing reputation of British champion Dalton Smith as a rising star of the boxing scene has been underlined by the news that he has signed a new multi-fight promotional contract with Matchroom.

The deal the undefeated 25-year-old super lightweight has struck will see the Sheffielder fight exclusively on DAZN in 2023, with headline fights in the city’s Utilita Arena on the agenda as he looks to close in on world title fights the following year.

“I'm delighted to sign a multi-fight extension with Matchroom Boxing,” said Smith.

“The year 2022 was a huge success. I was nice and active, added the British title to the collection and headlined at Sheffield Arena.“In 2023 I need to build on that by staying busy, winning the British title for keeps and adding more titles. I want to be closing the year selling out the arena before turning my attention onto Hillsborough and world titles in 2024.”

Sheffield's Dalton Smith after beating Sam O'maison for the vacant British Super-Lightweight Title. (Picture: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

Nicknamed 'Thunder', the ardent Sheffield Wednesday fan who is 13-0 with 10 knockouts in his professional career, won all four of his fights in 2022 in impressive fashion, picking up the WBC International Silver and British super-lightweight titles to further cement his status as a challenger for world titles.

Trained by his father Grant at the Steel City Gym and managed by STN Sports, Smith kicked off the year by stopping Ireland's Ray Moylette in the tenth and final round of their clash at the First Direct Arena in Leeds to earn his third professional title.

He then extended his winning streak with another dominant stoppage win against tough Argentinian Mauro Perouene in the first defence of his WBC International Silver title at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff.

A first headline occasion followed at Utilita Arena Sheffield in August, with Smith by no means over-awed by the occasion as he landed the prestigious Lord Lonsdale Challenge Belt by outclassing local rival Sam O'maison in six rounds.

British champion Dalton Smith could have some big nights ahead in 2023 (Picture: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing)

Smith then defended his British 140lbs crown against Birmingham's Kaisee Benjamin at Manchester Arena last month.

Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn said: "Dalton and his team enjoyed a brilliant 2022 that saw him pick up the British super-lightweight title in his first headline fight in Sheffield.