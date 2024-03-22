The 27-year-old who worked in a chip shop in Denaby Main before taking up professional fighting and winning a first world title in 2020, can add the super welterweight title to her welterweight crown when she fights Sandy Ryan of Derby at the Utilita Arena.

'Belter' currently holds the WBA super-welterweight world title and is aiming to take Ryan’s WBO welterweight crown on the undercard of Sheffield star Dalton Smith’s own title fight.

Harper is looking to return to winning ways in front of her home crowd after a frustrating draw with Cecilia Braekhus on the Josh Warrington card last October. “I’ve got a chance to become a three-weight World Champion and what better place to do that than in front of my home crowd?" said Harper. They were there when I became world champion against Eva Wahlstrom and hopefully they’ll be there when I become a three weight world champion against Sandy Ryan.

Terri Harper ahead of her WBO Welterweight Title fight with Sandy Ryan on Saturday night (Picture: Mark Robinson Photography/Matchroom)

“This is the fight that I’ve wanted for years. It’s a big domestic fight and I’m just keeping that in the back of my head. I’m an experienced championship fighter now and I can only use it to my advantage. Win this fight and it opens up many doors and really sets me up there with the elite.

“This is a must-win fight for us both. I feel like it’s come at the point in both of our careers where it’ll open up those doors and lead to mega fights. So, we’re both hungry and we really both want the win. For me now, I do want the big fights. I feel like they’re going to fetch out the best performances in me."

Harper said earlier in the week she would ‘take Sandy into deep waters, I’m going to make her ask a lot of questions’.

It is a statement that came up again in the final press conference on Thursday.

Sandy Ryan and Terri Harper face off in Sheffield of their WBO Welterweight Title fight on Saturday night. (Picture: Mark Robinson Photography/Matchroom)

"She’s taken the deep waters comment a lot deeper than what it is," said Harper.

"I am her toughest opponent to date and I’m going to make her answer a lot of questions in that ring, that’s all.

"The fact it’s triggered her so much, that little comment, that screams as insecure.

"The fact you’ve gone onto socials to get that reassurance at all times, you just need to focus on your training and yourself, and just chill out because it’s not that deep."

There is plenty of respect between the two, though, Harper admitting on her journey to the top that Derby’s 30-year-old Ryan was a daunting sparing partner.

"I remember when Stefy (Bull – trainer) told me we had some sparring with Sandy I thought ‘oh my god’. Obviously, I used to look up at Sandy as this superhuman, but I can remember the first time I got in the ring with her, I think that’s when it really clicked that I am a great fighter, and I can hold my own against the top-level fighters.