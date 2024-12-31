The final months of 2024 have been considerably quieter than Jasmina Zapotoczna wanted them to be.

An EBU European flyweight title fight was teed up for September, with the Wakefield boxer setting her sights on a victory over Chloe Watson.

Wins over Gemma Ruegg and Maisey Rose Courtney had enhanced Zapotoczna’s reputation and the 30-year-old was gathering momentum.

A postponement, however, stopped Zapotoczna in her tracks.

Jasmina Zapotoczna defeated Maisey Rose Courtney in July at London's Copper Box Arena. Image: Henry Browne/Getty Images)

“It was about three weeks before the fight when I found out,” she told The Yorkshire Post. “I was in such great shape, I was ready, I was focused. I was in a very good place - the right place. But it happened, and it happens in boxing unfortunately.”

Boxers regularly find themselves at the mercy of both the powers that be and circumstance.

Zapotoczna’s desire to fight is evident, but she currently finds herself having to bide her time.

“I haven’t stopped training hard since I found out about the fight with Chloe,” she said. “I didn’t want to slow down, but obviously you have to slow down because I was training two or three times a day.

"I sacrifice everything for this fight and for boxing. I really wanted to finish strong. It didn’t happen but I’m quite patient.”

2024 started with a career-first defeat for the guileful flyweight, as Shannon Ryan emerged victorious in February.

It was a blow Zapotoczna roared back from in style and her previous response to disappointment bodes well for the next chapter of her career.

“Especially after fighting Shannon, I improved a lot,” she said. “I’m more focused in the ring, I’ve got a cleaner mind in the ring.”

The absence of a fight in Zapotoczna’s diary has certainly not punctured her ambition.

She still has her sights set on a European title triumph - and has not ruled out the possibility of a world title shot in the future.

“If it comes to European, I want to get that belt,” she said. “I feel like in 2025, there will be a lot of opportunities, especially if I win that belt.

"Maybe, I could have a shot for the world title. You never know. That’s my ambition, I really want to move forward and have some opportunities for titles.