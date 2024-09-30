What's next for Doncaster's three-weight world champion Terri Harper
The 27-year-old from Doncaster returned to the top table by outpointing fellow Briton Rhiannon Dixon at the Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield on Saturday night to become a three-weight world champion.
In a controlled fight, the former chip-shop employee from Denaby won the WBO lightweight crown, in what was her first win in three fights and 15th overall from 19 bouts.
Harper claimed a unanimous decision with scores of 97-93, 97-93 and 96-94.
"That's the best one of my career. I've become a new fighter mentally and physically," Harper - the light-middleweight and former super-featherweight champion - said.
"There was one point in that fight where I was clocked and I really had to dig deep, but I managed to recover quite quick."
Harper added: “This is what I needed.
"I’d probably fallen out of love with the sport and I needed that bit of fire to get me going in the gym. For me to get this is everything I have ever wanted.”
Hearn said: “I thought it was a brilliant fight - I'm so glad we kept this show on. [Harper] makes history tonight.”
The promoter then suggested Argentina's IBF champion Beatriz Ferreira could be next up for Harper in a unification fight.