Terri Harper kisses her glove after beating Rhiannon Dixon to win the WBO lightweight world title in Sheffield (Picture: Dave Thompson/Matchroom Boxing)

Terri Harper has said regaining a world title is all she has ever wanted as her promoter Eddie Hearn lines up her next challenge.

The 27-year-old from Doncaster returned to the top table by outpointing fellow Briton Rhiannon Dixon at the Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield on Saturday night to become a three-weight world champion.

In a controlled fight, the former chip-shop employee from Denaby won the WBO lightweight crown, in what was her first win in three fights and 15th overall from 19 bouts.

Harper claimed a unanimous decision with scores of 97-93, 97-93 and 96-94.

"That's the best one of my career. I've become a new fighter mentally and physically," Harper - the light-middleweight and former super-featherweight champion - said.

"There was one point in that fight where I was clocked and I really had to dig deep, but I managed to recover quite quick."

Harper added: “This is what I needed.

"I’d probably fallen out of love with the sport and I needed that bit of fire to get me going in the gym. For me to get this is everything I have ever wanted.”

Hearn said: “I thought it was a brilliant fight - I'm so glad we kept this show on. [Harper] makes history tonight.”