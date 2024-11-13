World Boxing Cup finals coming to Sheffield - who's fighting and how to get tickets
The four-day event, run in collaboration between England Boxing, World Boxing and GB Boxing and supported by the National Lottery and Sheffield City Council, will be held at the English Institute of Sport. The finals run from November 27-30.
More than 140 boxers from 21 countries, including 16 members of the GB Boxing squad based at the EIS, will compete in an event that is the culmination of the inaugural World Boxing Cup series which began in Sheffield in January and took in further events in Colorado and Mongoloia throughout the year.
The World Boxing Cup has been devised by the international federation World Boxing to ensure the sport remains at the heart of the Olympic Movement with its presence on the programme for Los Angeles 2028 not yet confirmed. An announcement is expected next year.
For the Sheffield-based British boxers, this event is the first step of the new cycle on what they hope is their journey to LA. The standard of boxing at January’s event was high with British heavyweight prospect Delicious Orie coming unstuck in the first round, which had a worrying portent for what would happen to the Wolverhampton boxer at the Paris Olympics.
Indeed, GB Boxing had a disappointing Games with only Lewis Richardson winning a bronze and Cindy Ngambe too, although the GB-trained middleweight was representing the Olympic Refugee Team.
GB has nine men and seven women in action in Sheffield.
Performance director Rob McCracken said: “We have just under four years until LA 2028, so this is effectively the start of a new cycle, and all of the boxers have an opportunity to impress and make a being considered the number one at their weight class.
“We are competing at home, which is great for the boxers, and we know the World Boxing Cup will be a really high standard, so this a great chance for the boxers to show that they can hold their own at international level, lay down an early marker and show me and the coaches that they have all the attributes to be a potential Olympian in four years’ time.”
The men’s selection includes heavyweight (92kg), Isaac Okoh, who was one of three male boxers that travelled with the boxing team to Paris 2024, acting as a sparring partner for Pat Brown and Orie.
Okoh said: “Being in Paris was brilliant for me and a great experience. Before I went I probably didn’t realise the scale of the Olympics, so when I got there it hit me that this my dream and what I aspire to do.
“We are at the start of a new cycle now and this competition gives me the opportunity to show why I should be number one at my weight and the first choice to be considered for future qualification events looking ahead to LA 2028.”
Sheffield’s role in this year’s inaugural series cannot be overstated with two of the four events being held in the Steel City, which is also home to snooker’s world championship every April and in early 2026 plays host to the European Figure Skating Championships.
Boxing will take place across seven men’s and six women’s weight categories.
Tickets for the World Boxing Cup Finals 2024 are on sale now at seetickets.com.
Prices start at £12 per session for the first three days of action when there will be one ring and two sessions of boxing starting at 11:00 (12:00 on day three) and 17:00. Tickets for Saturday’s finals session are £15. All tickets will be subject to a booking fee and discounts are available for groups of ten. Some tickets will be available for sale on the door, priced at £15 per session for the first three days and £20 on finals day.
British boxers involved:
Kelsey Oakley 50kg – Light-flyweight (F) England Dudley / Priory Park ABC
Scott Richards 51kg – Flyweight (M) Wales Pontypridd / Pontypridd ABC
Ellis Trowbridge 51kg – Flyweight (M) England Dagenham / Hoddesdon Boxing Academy Zoe Andrews 54kg – Bantamweight (F) Wales Neath Port Talbot / Briton Ferry ABC
Ivy-Jane Smith 54kg – Bantamweight (F) England Southampton / Steel City ABC
Olivia Holmes 57kg – Featherweight (F) England Liverpool / Rotunda ABC
Kiaran MacDonald* 57kg – Featherweight (M) England Sunderland / Sunderland ABC
Sameenah Toussaint* 57kg – Featherweight (F) England Watford / Yeading Boxing Club
Cameron McKay 63.5kg – Light-welterweight (M) England London / White Hart Lane Boxing Club
Patris Mughalzai* 63.5kg – Light-welterweight (M) England Hillingdon / Powerday Hooks ABC
Kayla Allen 66kg – Welterweight (F) England Essex / Leo’s Gym
Dione Burman 66kg – Welterweight (F) England Leicester / Braunstone Golden Gloves
Odel Kamara 71kg – Light-middleweight (M) England Liverpool / Salisbury ABC
Callum Makin 71kg – Light-middleweight (M) England Liverpool / Rotunda ABC
Dimeji Shittu 80kg – Light-heavyweight (M) England Romford / Five Star ABC
Isaac Okoh 92kg – Heavyweight (M) England Essex / Chadwell Saint Mary