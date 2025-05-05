Bradford fighters excel at Bradford's Combat Challenge

A Bradford gym is celebrating success on the recent Combat Challenge show held at Cedar Court Hotel and which featured over thirty junior and adult bouts in MMA, boxing and kickboxing.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Everyone is delighted, proud even, at the performance of our fighters,’ said Tom Mullen, 24, who runs StrikeKings with his brother Callum, 26. ‘Our junior team members Kayl and Zac built on previous fight experience to secure two British titles with Isaac and Oathie showing potential in exhibition bouts where there isn’t a decision. Harry made a strong comeback after a serious accident that could have ruined his career comfortably controlling his bout. Noah and Meesam showed how dedication to training leads to decisive wins in the cage as they’ve honed striking and grappling skills. Kian and Eden banked five and three solid rounds respectively and both gained valuable experience.”

Jerome Conley, 20, was elated at his stoppage victory over Corey Shore. “This was my third bout, and I remain undefeated. I hurt my leg in round one but weathered the storm. I came back strong and rocked my opponent in the second with some very powerful punches to the head before the referee called it off. I wanted to hurt him and hurt him I did. Afterwards we dissected the fight together. Training with the Mullen brothers has changed my life. I was on track for prison. I went to their gym, and I’ve thrived because I’m now around the right sort of person. I’ve always been able to handle myself, but the streets are unforgiving. There’s lots of tough young lads in Bradford keen to prove what they’re made of in a fight. They should get themselves along to a gym like StrikeKings and do it properly. Structured MMA has saved me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jerome is highly resilient and demonstrates serious potential to go far in MMA,” explained Callum Mullen. “He’s always on the mats learning every session, pushing himself and helping his teammates prepare for bouts. Some of them were victorious at Combat Challenge like Kash Ali who showed heart and determination throughout a three-round battle against Daniel Gutherie. Pharrell Terrelonge lost his first kickboxing bout against a solid fighter James Kirby, but Pharrell will be stronger next time as will Muji Ahmed who fought bravely but lost on decision. Saleem Arkhail and Harees Siddique are also to be commended for valiant effort. Our gym continues to grow in numbers and reputation. We’re proud of everyone who competed in serious fights against tough opponents.

Junior Competitors from Strike Kings Bradford

Combat Challenge “has always taken matching up seriously throughout our fourteen years holding shows at Cedar Court,” said promoter Saif Khan. “This is what makes for exciting and exhilarating events that allow the fighters as elite athletes to showcase how they are developing skill and talent through dedication and commitment in their respective gyms. We work with well-known gyms from across the north and pride ourselves on shows which are entertaining, exciting and exhilarating for fans and fighters with competitor safety also being a priority.”

Khan, 55, is a former MMA competitor and coach and retired from West Yorkshire Police in 2020. He’s now been running Café South in Buttershaw for three years ensuring that children who need to can get a daily breakfast. “The next Combat Challenge is September 7. Bradford is stronger the more community events there are. Our many sponsors making this possible include Harris Solicitors,Napoleons Casino Bradford, Sophie Hogan Photography, Thompkins Security, Malarose Metals and Blue Star Event Medicals. We’re grateful for their generosity making our events possible and our city stronger.”