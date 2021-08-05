Charity partnership gives veterans a high-speed day out at Croft race circuit

Former service personnel from across the North were given a high-speed day out to remember at Croft Circuit in North Yorkshire.

It was created by security providers SSGC which has donated money and pledged ongoing support to veterans’ charity Mission Motorsport.

SSGC announced Mission Motorsport as its chosen charity partner, providing financial and practical support for the organisation, which works with wounded, injured or sick (WIS) ex-forces personnel.

Driver George Adshead with his Lotus he found in a garden and restored, chats with Army veteran James Rose 2nd battalion Yorkshire Regiment at Croft Motor Circuit. Picture Tony Johnson

Mission Motorsport’s aim is to race, retrain and recover veterans to help them ease back to civilian life.

SSGC, which earlier this year deployed 700 security officers, many of whom were military veterans, to marshal Covid-19 testing centres across the UK, has donated the money to help plug a funding gap caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

SSGC is a signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant (AFC), an ongoing commitment to support the armed forces community, and managing director David Stubbs believes the partnership with Mission Motorsport was a natural move.