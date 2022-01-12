Cheltenham or Doncaster are the options for ‘Rodney’ Hillcrest

Hillcrest ridden by Richard Patrick. Picture: Simon Marper/PA Wire.

Having made light work of his opposition in a Listed contest at the Prestbury Park track on New Year’s Day, trainer Henry Daly is conscious that he does not ask too much of the seven-year-old, who is unbeaten in three novice hurdles this season.

The massive horse – nicknamed Rodney – earned Cheltenham Festival quotes after seeing off Nicky Henderson’s highly-touted I Am Maximus in the extended two-and-a-half-mile Listed Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Hillcrest is absolutely fine after the race – no problem at all,’’ said Daly.

“What he is going to do next is a very leading question.

“There is an ongoing debate as to what the next plan is. There is the race at Cheltenham on the 29th, similar to the race he ran in the other day, a two-and-a-half-mile Listed race. There is also the same race on the same day – the River Don, a three-mile novice hurdle.

“Quite honestly, it is a bit of a toss-up and there is also the possibility of not running in either of those races.

“He wants nice ground. Good to soft would be fine. He won his bumper in good to soft at Doncaster and handles it perfectly well. It is not an issue. It was the same at Aintree first time this year.

“He is a big boy and like most of those, they don’t take a whole lot of hammer, so we are very conscious of that and we are trying to do the best thing without making a balls of it, really. Such is a trainer’s lot!’’

Fergal O’Brien’s Bonttay will head straight to the Cheltenham Festival to take on the Grade One Weatherbys Champion Bumper.

The five-year-old is unbeaten in three runs so far, beginning with her debut performance at Market Rasen in August last year.