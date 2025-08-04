'A huge honour': Jonny Tattersall to leave Yorkshire after decade-long service

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has served the club for more than a decade but says he is moving on because “new opportunities have arisen”.

He made his debut in 2013 and went on to represent Yorkshire in all formats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He captained the team on numerous occasions, most notably last season in the absence of Shan Masood, when he helped steer Yorkshire to promotion from Division Two during eight games with the armband.

Yorkshire's Jonny Tattersall is to leave the club at the end of the 2025 season. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Tattersall will remain available for the remainder of this season.

He said: “It’s been a huge honour to represent Yorkshire. Wearing the White Rose has meant so much. Coming back to the club after a year away and being able to captain the side was something I could only have dreamed of.

“I’d like to thank my team-mates for the part they have played in my life especially the last 18 months. I’ll be forever grateful to each and every one of them. The memories of last season as a team, are ones I will never forget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“New opportunities have arisen for me which I cannot turn down and I’m excited for what’s ahead.

“Lastly, I’d like to thank the supporters – being able to take the field at Headingley in front of Yorkshire crowds has been a privilege. I wish everyone at Yorkshire the best going forward.”

Tattersall previously captained Yorkshire at Under-17s, Academy and Second XI level.

Yorkshire’s general manager of cricket, Gavin Hamilton said: “Jonny has given everything to the club and shown tremendous professionalism throughout his time here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s a respected figure in the dressing room, and a great ambassador for Yorkshire cricket. His dedication on and off the field has been exceptional.