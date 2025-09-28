'A real legend of Yorkshire': Joe Root pays emotional tribute to Dickie Bird
The club announced the death of the 92-year-old former Test umpire on Tuesday, news that was instantly greeted by a huge outpouring of sympathy from inside and outside the game.
Born in Barnsley, he played cricket for Yorkshire and Leicestershire, but it was as an umpire where he made his name, officiating in 66 Test matches and 69 one-day internationals, including three World Cup finals.
After his retirement, he became an almost permanent fixture at Headingley, following the fortunes of his beloved Yorkshire, a club he became president of in 2014 and also bought a players’ balcony for.
For Sheffield-born Root, who this summer became the second highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket, Bird was a constant at Yorkshire.
“I’ve got a number of fond memories of Dickie,” smiled Root.
“I remember the Championship wins, he was there on every bus ride, enjoying every win with us.
“There was one occasion when we were getting ready for a Championship game with (New Zealand’s) Kane Williamson, who was our overseas player at the time, and Dickie came over to me and said: ‘Joe it’s great to see you doing so well for England, keep going lad, keep going’.
“And he turned to Kane and said: ‘and if you keep going like you are you’ll be playing for England soon as well, you look a good player’.
“He was just brilliant, a great person to have around the club who was desperate to see Yorkshire do well and thrive and he’ll be sorely missed.”
Root added: “It’s just very sad news, Dickie was the heartbeat of the club in many ways, someone who has been ever-present during my involvement and a big part of the club.
“He was president for the two Championships wins that we had and someone that just was extremely generous with his time, and just in general, providing that balcony for the guys to watch from.
“Dickie was very humorous, great fun to be around, just a real legend of the club.
“It’s not just a sad loss for the club but for the whole of English cricket, he contributed in so many different areas and he’s somebody whose presence will be sorely missed around Headingley.”