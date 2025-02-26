Adam Lyth enjoys a well-deserved cold one after helping Yorkshire to County Championship promotion last summer. Now he has put pen to paper on a new deal at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Lyth, who was born in the North Yorkshire seaside town, has put pen to paper on a one-year extension that will take him through to the age of 39.

The opener’s powers show no sign of abating, inviting playful comparison with the great Brian Lara, the former West Indies batsman, whose cover-driving Lyth can certainly emulate.

Last year, Lyth said that he would like to carry on playing into his 40s, with this new deal taking him through to the end of what would be his 21st season as a Yorkshire first-team player with, quite possibly, power to add.

“I’m thrilled to be signing my new contract with my home club,” said Lyth in the press statement issued by Yorkshire on Wednesday.

“I love representing Yorkshire and take immense pride every time I step on the field with the guys.

“We have a very talented squad, and I am convinced that we will thrive this year against the best opposition.”

It is a year that Lyth will go into requiring another 263 runs to reach 15,000 in first-class cricket, his 236 appearances to date having brought 37 hundreds to go with 74 fifties.

The left-hander is also within reach of 5,000 runs in T20 cricket - he requires another 183 - and he is optimistic that Yorkshire can shine in that form of the game, with the club having recruited overseas players Will Sutherland and Will O’Rourke to aid that ambition.

“We have had some really positive seasons in the white-ball tournaments since I started playing but just haven’t managed to get over the line,” said Lyth, with Yorkshire’s last one-day silverware coming in 2002 – four years before Lyth made his Yorkshire debut in 2006 in a one-day game against Hampshire at Headingley.

“The signings we’ve made are extremely exciting and will stand us in good stead to compete seriously this season.”

Lyth had one of his best campaigns for Yorkshire last year as they clinched promotion back to Division One of the County Championship.

He was their leading run-scorer with 1,215 runs at an average of 57.85, with five hundreds and five fifties.

Anthony McGrath, the new Yorkshire head coach, paid tribute to his former team-mate, saying: “Adam is a model professional and has kept a level of performance over the years which I know all our players aspire to achieve.

“His consistency at the top of the order in all formats is clear to see, and I know he has a lot more to offer us over the next few years.

“His experience and leadership are critical.

“The way he has mentored some of the younger lads, especially those like Fin (Bean, his opening partner), has undoubtedly resulted in their rapid development.