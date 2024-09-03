LEADING MAN: Yorkshire's Adil Rashid is keen to keep playing white-ball cricket for England for as long as possible. Picture: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

ADIL RASHID marked 15 years as an England player earlier this summer but has no plans to walk away from the international arena yet.

England’s latest white-ball assignment begins next week when they face Australia in three T20s which are followed by five ODIs under interim head coach Marcus Trescothick.

Trescothick’s first squad saw Rashid’s fellow Yorkshireman Jonny Bairstow discarded along with Moeen Ali, but the leg-spinner was selected and, despite being set to turn 37 before February’s ICC Champions Trophy, he wants to keep playing for England.

“For myself, as long as I’m enjoying it, looking to always improve, keeping myself fit and obviously performing, then my aim is to go on as long as possible,” said Rashid.

GOT HIM: Adil Rashid celebrates with captain Jos Buttler after dismissing Australia's Glenn Maxwell during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash in Bridgetown in June. Picture: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

“I am still enjoying it, still trying to be the best, do the best and contribute to winning teams.

“Until that day comes where I don’t feel like playing or I am not up for it, then that’s when I will have a think but in this moment in time I am always looking to improve, raring to go and hopefully that can continue for a long, long time.

“How long I have got left hasn’t even crossed my mind for now.”

Bradford-born Rashid is England’s leading wicket taker in T20s and one short of 200 scalps in ODI.

During a lengthy and decorated career, the 36-year-old has tasted World Cup success in both formats.

The final piece of silverware to complete the set would be the Champions Trophy, which will be held for the first time in eight years in February.

“Yeah, it would be nice,” added Rashid. “Obviously it is not as easy as that! There are a lot of players that play throughout their career without winning a World Cup or a Champions Trophy.

“I’ve been lucky enough to win two, a 50-over and a T20, so the aim is to win as a team when you play these World Cups and Champions Trophy.

“It is pretty hard to win back-to-back T20 World Cups, or 50-over World Cups. I think it will be a tough one (in February).

“We will have to make sure by the time we get there we are playing our best cricket, but we always have the positive mindset that we can achieve that.”

There would be extra significance for Rashid to enjoy Champions Trophy success in Pakistan.

His parents migrated from Mirpur to England in 1967 and while Rashid played in Pakistan two years ago, the enormity of a major tournament being hosted there is not lost on the leg-spinner.

Rashid admitted: “It would definitely be special. It would also be very special for the people of Pakistan in terms of cricket coming there, a big tournament being played there because they haven’t had that for many a year.

“So, that is a big thing for the country itself. Obviously for myself it would be a proud moment knowing my parents did come from there.

“From an early age they came here, migrated 50 years ago, so to go back there and play… you can achieve a lot of things by sacrificing.

