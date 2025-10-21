Ageless Adil Rashid hungry to play key role in Yorkshire team-mate Harry Brook's England white-ball rebuild

England may have won seven of their past eight completed T20s but Adil Rashid believes Harry Brook’s white-ball side are only getting started.

Since Brook took the reins from Jos Buttler earlier this year, England’s only defeat in the most unpredictable format has been against South Africa in Cardiff in a farcical rain-affected shootout.

They rebounded with the highest T20 score by a Test nation after amassing 304-2 against the Proteas last month, while, under Brook, England have compiled three of their highest five totals.

Phil Salt has banished any doubt about his opener’s spot with some stunning recent innings, while Tom Banton, Jordan Cox and Luke Wood are being given their chance, with Liam Livingstone jettisoned from the set-up.

Adil Rashid of England runs in to bowl during the second match in the T20 International series between New Zealand and England at Hagley Oval on Monday (Picture: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images)

But Rashid argued the team is still in transition and likened the current crop to 2015, when Eoin Morgan took England from rock-bottom to world 50-over champions over the following four-year period.

“We’re on that journey, we’ve still got a long way to go,” said Rashid. “We’re rebuilding. A few new faces, some have gone out. (After the) 2015 World Cup, we started with a similar cycle. We’ve got experience, we’ve got youth, we’ve got world-class players, we’ve got Brendon McCullum, who’s a very good coach, and everybody’s buying into what we’re trying to achieve.

“Yes, there’s going to be hiccups along the way as well, but that’s part and parcel of the game. But we’re definitely focused and on the ball for whatever lies ahead.”

England’s latest victory was teed up by brutal onslaughts from Brook, especially, and Salt to underpin a total of 236-4 on Monday, the highest at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch by a distance. The ever-dependable Rashid claimed 4-32 to make sure New Zealand never got close.

England's Adil Rashid (R) and Harry Brook celebrate the dismissal of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the second Twenty20 international (Picture: SANKA VIDANAGAMA/AFP via Getty Images)

Rashid is the elder statesman of England’s white-ball teams and, at 37, at an age where he is frequently asked about his future, but following fellow two-time World Cup winners Moeen Ali and Chris Woakes into retirement has not crossed his mind.

“It never has,” the leg-spinner said. “One hundred per cent, I’ve still got the hunger.