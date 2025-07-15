COACH Andrew Flintoff is set to team up with teenage son Rocky at Headingley this summer after selecting him as one of his Wildcard Draft picks for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 17-year-old all-rounder has never played a professional T20 game before but hit a fine century for England Under-19s against India this month and has impressed for England Lions, who are also coached by his famous father.

He will be joined in Leeds by James Fuller, the Hampshire all-rounder having impressed with ball in hand during this season’s Vitality T20 Blast and having previously played in The Hundred for both Southern Brave and Birmingham Phoenix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Superchargers’ women’s head coach Lisa Keightley picked up both Katherine Fraser and Sophia Turner as Wildcard picks, the duo already familiar with their Headingley surroundings having both played for Northern Diamonds.