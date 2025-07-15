Andrew Flintoff picks teenage son Rocky to make it Northern Superchargers family affair in The Hundred

Phil Harrison
By Phil Harrison

Sports Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2025, 14:00 BST
COACH Andrew Flintoff is set to team up with teenage son Rocky at Headingley this summer after selecting him as one of his Wildcard Draft picks for the Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

The 17-year-old all-rounder has never played a professional T20 game before but hit a fine century for England Under-19s against India this month and has impressed for England Lions, who are also coached by his famous father.

He will be joined in Leeds by James Fuller, the Hampshire all-rounder having impressed with ball in hand during this season’s Vitality T20 Blast and having previously played in The Hundred for both Southern Brave and Birmingham Phoenix.

The Superchargers’ women’s head coach Lisa Keightley picked up both Katherine Fraser and Sophia Turner as Wildcard picks, the duo already familiar with their Headingley surroundings having both played for Northern Diamonds.

Elsewhere, former England Test bowler James Anderson was picked by Manchester Originals, allowing him to continue to ply his trade at Old Trafford.

