Andrew Flintoff takes first head coaching role with Northern Superchargers Men in The Hundred
Flintoff gradually returned to the limelight through cricket in the summer after a crash last December while filming a stunt for the BBC show Top Gear left him hospitalised with facial and rib injuries.
He is now set for his first head coach role and replaces ex-England wicketkeeper James Foster, who left the Superchargers last week after two years with the Headingley-based team.
The 45-year-old said in a statement: “I am excited to have been appointed head coach of the Northern Superchargers men’s team. Big thanks to Kirsty (Bashforth) and Marcus for trusting me with the team.
"My time with the England Men’s team has been a reminder of just how special cricket is to me, and I’m relishing the opportunity to be back amongst it, helping to guide the Superchargers team to success on the field while making memories off it and helping to take cricket to more people.
“The Superchargers have a great fan base who I cannot wait to meet and bring along with us this season. I'm looking forward to making Headingley my new home.”
Northern Superchargers chair Kirsty Bashforth said: “We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to the Northern Superchargers family. He is an inspirational figure who has huge respect across the game of cricket and he is someone we know will excite our players, coaches, and our fans. Andrew will help us to create a unique culture and we are extremely excited about working with him to inspire our squad further with positive, entertaining and consistently winning cricket.”