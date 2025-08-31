Annabel Sutherland steers Northern Superchargers to glory in The Hundred after Freddie Flintoff's damp squib

Northern Superchargers claimed a maiden Hundred title after Annabel Sutherland’s fine all-round display was backed up by Nicola Carey’s crucial unbeaten 35 in a seven-wicket victory over Southern Brave.

Brave had made history in the 100-ball tournament with eight wins out of eight in the group phase, but they were restricted to 115-6 after being put into bat on a sticky Lord’s surface in front of a record women’s crowd of 22,542 spectators.

Freya Kemp top scored for Brave with 26 but was one of two scalps for Sutherland, who picked up 2-23 and the Australian batter later hit the winning blow with a superb six down the ground with 12 balls to spare.

In a repeat of the 2023 final, a horror run-out for Brave captain Georgia Adams reduced her side to 94-6, but Mady Villiers added some much-needed impetus with three late boundaries to set Superchargers 116 for victory.

Champions: Northern Superchargers celebrate winning The Hundred women’s final at Lord’s against Southern Brave.

English teenager Davina Perrin had managed almost that many herself in Saturday’s Eliminator victory over London Spirit and whet the appetite with a paddle sweep for four.

When Perrin then chopped Lauren Bell away before she ramped the next ball over Rhianna Southby, another standout innings appeared on the cards, but Devine accounted for the Superchargers sensation for 17. It brought Litchfield to the crease and she only needed 22 runs to finish as the leading run scorer of the tournament, which occurred after only 11 balls.

Another Carey boundary edged Superchargers closer to a maiden Hundred title before Sutherland clinched the title with a drive for six off off Adams to finish on 28 not out.

Litchfield, who topped the competition run-scoring charts and was awarded the MVP award, said: “I think if you told me a month ago that we'd be lifting the trophy and I’d have this in my hands, I probably wouldn't have believed you, so it's been an awesome month and credit to the girls and the way we played.

Northern Superchargers' Annabel Sutherland (left) celebrates with teammate Nicola Carey after winning the match during The Hundred women's final at Lord's.

“I think, to be honest, our bowlers have won us this tournament. We've had a lot of chases where we haven't needed to go ballistic.

The way our batters have played have won us the games, but I think our bowlers have really won the games for us by bowling really good lengths and lines.

“I just think the experience as an Aussie coming over to The Hundred, it's just so much fun. I think part of it is the way The Hundred is, but also this team.

" The Northern Superchargers are my favourite team to play for for, and it's just been a blast

“It's pinch-me stuff. I remember coming here to Lord’s as a 10-year-old watching a women's game and to think that I'm on this side of the field and watching with a packed crowd, it's pretty epic.”

Trent Rockets progressed to the men’s Hundred final after rain caused the abandonment of Saturday’s eliminator against Northern Superchargers at the Oval.

The Rockets advanced to Sunday’s showpiece against Oval Invincibles due to having finished second in the group stage, a place above Andrew Flintoff’s Superchargers.

