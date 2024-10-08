Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Ottis Gibson led Yorkshire to promotion, the man charged with leading them back to the top of English cricket is Anthony McGrath.

The former Yorkshire and England all-rounder has been appointed men’s head coach on a five-year deal.

He officially starts on November 1.

Back at Yorkshire: Anthony McGrath is the new men's head coach. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images.

McGrath, who turned 49 on Sunday, arrives from Essex, where he was head coach and director of cricket, having been appointed to the latter role as recently as July.

It is understood that Yorkshire have not had to pay Essex compensation.

In his nine seasons at Chelmsford, the first two as assistant coach to Chris Silverwood, his former Yorkshire team-mate, who went off to join England, McGrath and Essex had considerable success.

They won County Championship promotion in 2016, his first year there, followed up with the title in 2017, won it again in 2019 and then won the Bob Willis Trophy in 2020; they also won the T20 Blast in 2019 and have been a force in red-ball and white-ball cricket for several years.

Anthony McGrath celebrates the last of his 35 first-class hundreds for Yorkshire against Derbyshire at Headingley in August 2012. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com

“It is a great honour to be appointed head coach of Yorkshire cricket’s men’s team, and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead,” said McGrath.

“I know the history of this great club and the passion of the members and supporters, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve.

“It will be difficult to leave Essex after these incredible years, and I would like to thank everyone involved with the club for the opportunity to be part of Essex cricket’s history.

"The club is well positioned to keep moving forward in the years to come.”

McGrath, who spent his entire playing career at Yorkshire from 1995 to 2012, scoring 22,714 runs and taking 230 wickets across the three formats in 583 appearances, is a popular figure with players and supporters.

He is expected to take a close look at the coaching set-up at the club and will work alongside Gavin Hamilton, his former Yorkshire team-mate, who was recently appointed to the new position of general manager, and who also officially starts on November 1 (Hamilton’s role effectively replaces that of director of cricket).

On Monday, Yorkshire advertised for a new assistant coach (batting) following the departure of Ali Maiden, with further changes possible.

Although finances remain tight after the racism crisis, it is understood that money will be available to strengthen, with the club needing to replace Matthew Fisher in the bowling department, for example, following confirmation of his move to champions Surrey.

Born in Bradford, and a former Yorkshire captain, McGrath made four Test and 14 one-day international appearances, averaging 40 with the bat in Test cricket no less, and was most recently at Yorkshire in 2015.

He served as a player mentor-cum-coaching consultant when Yorkshire won back-to-back Championships in 2014 and 2015, his work behind the scenes an unheralded factor.

Sanjay Patel, the interim Yorkshire chief executive, praised McGrath as the perfect appointment.

“We’re delighted to appoint Anthony as head coach,” he said.

“During the past nine years with Essex, Anthony has proved himself to be one of the most exciting and successful coaches in English cricket. He is renowned for his team’s attractive, attacking cricket, supporting and developing world-class talent, and commitment to youth.