Yorkshire head coach Anthony McGrath. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

McGrath’s former county Essex leapfrogged Yorkshire, who dropped down a place to ninth in Division One, eight points shy of safety.

Yorkshire have four games left to preserve their status, beginning with next week’s match against Sussex at Scarborough, and continuing with September fixtures at Somerset, Sussex and at home to Durham.

“I think it’s going to go down to the wire, but we’ve just got to keep playing as we are doing,” said McGrath.

“The table is tight, and there’ll be plenty of twists and turns yet, but we’ve got to be confident with the way that we’re playing.

“If you look at our recent form (draws against Surrey and Nottinghamshire and a win over Essex) it’s been really good and we’re playing good cricket.

“If we continue to do that, then I expect us to pick up a couple of wins along the way.”

On the last day at Scarborough, Yorkshire closed on 120-5 in their second innings after Surrey made 537 in reply to the hosts’ 517-6 declared.

Jonny Bairstow, the Yorkshire captain, did not take part on day four after his partner, Megan, went into labour, with Harry Duke acting as substitute wicketkeeper.

McGrath said that it was too early to say whether Bairstow would be available for the Sussex game, but he confirmed that Imam-ul-Haq, the Pakistan batsman, will be available after the visa problems that delayed his debut this week were finally resolved.

Yorkshire will make a late call on all-rounder George Hill, who missed this week with a heel injury, and also monitor the fitness of pace bowler Ben Coad, who has picked up a hamstring niggle.

McGrath was pleased with his side’s performance against the champions, saying: “It was obviously going to be big test for us with the various disruptions that we had going into the game, and also the team that Surrey are.

“But we’ve more than matched them this week and, if we can keep that level of performance, then we've got a chance of winning cricket matches.