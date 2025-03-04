Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be the first real chance for McGrath and the new coaches to run the rule over the players ahead of the season following a winter shake-up behind the scenes at Headingley.

McGrath, the former Yorkshire and England batsman, returned to the club in November following a successful spell as Essex head coach.

He has been joined by John Sadler, the former Yorkshire batsman, who is now the club’s batting coach, and by his former bowling coach at Essex, the Australian Mick Lewis.

Yorkshire head coach Anthony McGrath. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

With a strong complement of players set to feature on the tour, including England’s Jonny Bairstow, it promises to be a beneficial experience for all concerned ahead of a campaign in which the feelgood factor and confidence seems high.

Yorkshire will take part in a three-day T20 festival during the tour, their confirmed opponents being Essex and Warwickshire with another match to follow, and will then play a two-day red-ball game against Somerset.

Counties have long favoured Abu Dhabi as a pre-season destination, with Nottinghamshire also heading out to the United Arab Emirates.

McGrath, who has been working indoors with those players who have not been playing cricket abroad this winter, be that at the various international events, franchise tournaments and in club games, is relishing the opportunity to get everyone outdoors.

“We’ve had a few guys at home this winter but quite a lot away, so it’s the first time we’re going to have all the squad together,” he said.

“With a mixture of red and white-ball cricket on the tour, we can mix and match and get a good look at everyone, really.

“As well as getting the squad together, and getting to know people we haven’t really seen yet, or met, we also get some good practice as well, so it’s a really good one for the coaching group in particular.

“We’re going to have, basically, a week’s white-ball practice, which includes three T20 games, and then the last week will be red-ball culminating in the two-day game at the end of the tour.”

The season creeps up at this time of the year, with Yorkshire’s opening County Championship match now just one month away.

McGrath said that strong performances on the tour could influence his hand ahead of the opening fixture against Hampshire at the Utilita Bowl on April 4.

“It’s a chance for everyone to impress,” he added. “This time of year, some of the lads are coming off just indoor practice, and some have played cricket, so everyone’s at different stages a bit, but always in pre-season performances matter.

“Particularly during the red-ball week of the tour, it will be a good chance for guys to put their name in the hat for the Hampshire game.”

Matt Milnes will tour, the pace bowler who has suffered wretched luck with injuries of late. The 30-year-old has been hampered by stress fractures but is gradually working his way back to fitness.

“Milnesy is back doing drills now,” said McGrath. “Given where he’s been it’s difficult to put a time-frame on things, but he’s doing really well.

“We’ll see him participate on the pre-season tour - not in the matches, but in practice. We want to make sure that we do things as sensibly as possible.”

Yorkshire have acted decisively to swell their bowling stocks for the opening half of the Championship season, with seven games crammed into the first eight weeks.

They have recruited Jordan Buckingham, the Australian fast bowler, for matches four-to-seven, with another overseas bowler thought likely to follow.

Harry Brook will be unavailable when the Championship starts due to his commitments at the Indian Premier League.

However, the club hopes to see something of Joe Root ahead of the Test season that starts on May 22.

“Brooky will be at the IPL, but I will catch up with Joe when we get back from the tour,” said McGrath.

“Hopefully, we’ll have him available for some games; I know he played a few early-season last year, so once he’s had a break (after the SA20 and Champions Trophy) I will catch up with him and see where we’re at.”

All in all, McGrath is satisfied with how things are shaping up as the clock ticks down to the season proper.

“It’s all been really positive,” he said. “I think the squad has a good mix of experience and youthfulness, and I think we’ve got a good depth to the squad.

“It looks like we’re going to have Jonny available, Dawid Malan, so we’re going to have some quality as well.