At 3.20pm on the final day, Sussex’s resistance finally cracked and the case was closed on a thumping victory.

After starting the day on 115-3 in their second innings, still 208 runs short of making Yorkshire bat again, Sussex soon fell to 117-6 before digging in for almost another 50 overs.

Eventually, however, the pressure told and they were bowled out for 195 to lose by an innings and 128 runs, with 43.2 overs of the match remaining.

Thus Yorkshire climbed out of the relegation zone with three games left to the delight of head coach Anthony McGrath.

“It was a brilliant all-round performance from the team,” said McGrath, as his side marked Yorkshire Day in the best possible way.

“Another 22 points gets us up the table, and hopefully we’re looking upwards now and not downwards.

“It’s rounded off a really solid two weeks for us (at Scarborough) against two good teams in Surrey and Sussex.

“I thought we backed up the Surrey performance and dominated this match all four days.”

The table remains tightly packed, with Yorkshire up to seventh - 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

They have three games left – away to Somerset and Sussex and at home to Durham.

“We've got to try and look upwards and try and get as many points as we can,” added McGrath.

“Obviously it's still very, very tight, so we're aware of that and teams who are in that pack are all coming up against each other, so we've just got to keep playing as we are.

“Another couple of wins can really push you up, and that’s what we’ll be aiming for.

“Surrey and Notts are quite a way out in front of everyone else, but it’s still achievable to get to somewhere like third if you win all your games.”

Attention now turns to the One-Day Cup, with Yorkshire’s first match against Warwickshire on Tuesday back at Scarborough.

Dom Bess will lead Yorkshire in that tournament, which features eight group games, followed by the knockouts.

“Dom’s done a brilliant job whenever he’s stood in this season and he led the team well this week against Sussex,” said McGrath.