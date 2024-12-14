Anthony McGrath says it's nice to be home and insists that his Yorkshire CCC side is ready to challenge. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images.

“It’s nice to be back,” says the former Yorkshire and England all-rounder, at the place where he spent all his playing career.

“I guess it’s come full circle; it’s pretty special. To have come up through the ranks here, to have been lucky enough to play for and captain the first team and to do a bit of coaching before I left, to now be back here as head coach is a great honour and something I’m proud of.”

It’s a decade now since McGrath, 49, left this Leeds base. He spent a bit of time out of the game before joining Essex in 2016, initially as assistant coach to Chris Silverwood, his former Yorkshire team-mate.

McGrath enjoyed great success as head coach of Essex, including winning the Bob Willis Trophy in 2020. Here he is celebrating with his players after victory against Somerset in the final at Lord's. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

Two County Championships, a T20 Blast title and a Bob Willis Trophy later, with McGrath having been head coach at Chelmsford for the past seven seasons and, latterly, director of cricket, he was hired to come back on a five-year deal.

It wasn’t a straightforward decision for a man of such loyalty – “I’ll always be grateful to Essex for giving me the chance, and it was very tough to leave” – but after nearly 10 years down south he concluded that it was a good time for both parties to “freshen things up”, acknowledging, too, that “Yorkshire is obviously special to me”.

As we sit chatting in the pavilion, the stands deserted beneath the slate-grey skies, the outfield taking a well-deserved break from a season’s busy cricket, McGrath looks well as he contemplates the challenges ahead.

Unsurprisingly for a man who had Essex competing strongly on all fronts, he has not come back simply for the fun of it and is refreshingly candid about his ambitions.

McGrath shows the style during his final season as a Yorkshire player in 2012, pictured here in action against Northants at Headingley. Photo: Vaughn Ridley/SWPix.com

Put simply, those do not include any five-year plans, three-year plans, or whatever the figure might be, something that you often hear new coaches and managers speak of. Rather, McGrath wants to win trophies – as many of them as possible, as quickly as possible, at a club that last lifted silverware in 2015.

“I’m not one for saying that this is going to be a transition, or that we need to dampen the expectation,” he says. “In my eyes we’ve got to go for it. The club has just come up (in the County Championship). There’s some really good momentum.

“There’s a good core of younger players here, there’s the England guys, there’s the experienced guys. There’s a lot to be positive about.

“There’s a couple of areas I think need looking at, but in terms of Division One, T20, 50-over, our goal should be to try and win those competitions and not be shy about saying that. It doesn’t mean that we are going to win them, but surely that’s what we’ve got to aim for. Otherwise, what’s the point?

All our yesterdays: Anthony McGrath and James Anderson receive their first Test caps from David Graveney, the then chairman of selectors, against Zimbabwe at Lord's in 2003. Photo by Tom Shaw/Getty Images.

“There’s no point saying that we’re building for three years’ time, or whatever, because if that’s the mentality, then that’s what the players will think, so we’ve got to try and win every game, every competition.”

That is not to say that McGrath is oblivious to the bigger picture. Far from it. “Obviously you’ve got to have a wider plan going forward – you’ve got to want to develop the Academy, and so on, and in so many years’ time get to a certain place, but you’ve got to think about the here and now as well. As I say, the players don’t want to work towards a three-year plan – they want to win next week – and the supporters want that, so that is, I guess, the message from me to the players and everyone here.

“Ultimately, it’s a cricket club, and everyone wants the team to do well. People working in the offices, marketing, ticketing… everyone wants the team to be successful. I certainly feel that, and hopefully with the help of everyone we can push on now because I really think this group is ready to challenge. I can sense that from the chats I’ve had with them already, and if we can actually believe that we can do this, back it up with actions, in my experience in coaching that’s how you have success.

“If people actually believe it, and you use that language and mean it rather than just say it, then that’s really what you’re trying to instill. Of course, in any sport you need an element of luck, but I think if we can get that clarity within the coaching staff and players, it’s a lot easier.”

McGrath, one of the game’s most respected and popular figures, played 583 times for Yorkshire in all formats between 1995 and 2012, scoring 22,714 runs and capturing 230 wickets. His talent carried him all the way to international level – he made four Test and 14 one-day international appearances (he was unlucky not to make more), debuting in the same Test as James Anderson, against Zimbabwe at Lord’s in 2003.

He kept his Yorkshire base while working in Essex, returning as and when his duties allowed, but lived most of the time in Chelmsford. These days fatherhood keeps him busy outside of cricket – he has two young children – and the wider family is naturally as proud as punch that he is back at Yorkshire, not least two brothers and two sisters who also love their sport.

“My family is steeped in Yorkshire cricket,” he says. “They supported me down at Essex, of course, but ultimately they’re Yorkshire supporters, so it’s a big thing, this, for the family as well.

“It’s nice to be based at home and it makes things easier in terms of this job. I had a place down in Essex, but I’d come up to Yorkshire in the winter quite a bit, so I kind of kept that base while spending most of my time down there.”

Despite knowing Headingley like the back of his hand, albeit the ground and facilities have changed a great deal in the intervening years, McGrath has had to readjust to the Yorkshire of today.

There were bound to be one or two nerves coming back – he recognises that you can’t simply expect to transfer success from one place to another – and he has spent much of his time lately getting to know the various staff, with the players having now returned for fitness training ahead of net practice beginning in the new year.

“I played with Lythy, Rooty, Jonny, Rash,” he says of Messrs Adam Lyth, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Adil Rashid. “Ben Coad and Jonny Tatt (Tattersall) were coming through the second team as I was finishing, and I coached a couple of the younger lads on the pathway before I left – Rev (Matty Revis), Dukey (Harry Duke) and Wharts (James Wharton), but I’m talking when they were about 12 or 13.

“Outside that I obviously know the players from the circuit, watching them and saying hello, and obviously you keep an eye on how things are going, but I don’t really know many of them properly yet, so I’m looking forward to that, and I have to say that I’ve been very warmly welcomed by the staff in general.

“Everyone’s just wanting to do really well and get Yorkshire back up competing and winning trophies, as high as possible, so there’s a really good atmosphere, a really good feeling.”

Speak to those in the know and they say that McGrath is just what Yorkshire need to take the next step, to win silverware again.

Asked the secret of his coaching success, he laughs and says modestly: “Players are pretty important with that… Look, I was lucky to have some really good players down at Essex. Other than that, I think it’s about making players feel valued, important, listening to them and then the importance of team for me.

“It’s team-first absolutely all the time, so getting the right characters in, making sure they feel part of it is one, and then I think it’s clearly just supporting people as much as you can throughout.

“Having been a player myself, it’s hard, and you have your ups and downs, so I think that consistent messaging and support is vital.

“If you look at the best teams, how they play… everyone these days says ‘play with no fear, don’t be scared’, but that’s easier said than done. That comes from the coaches. If someone’s getting out in a certain way, and you’re berating them but then applauding them when it goes well, you’re never going to get the right results.

“It comes down to relationships. That’s the big thing. Listening, understanding that person and trying to help them be the best out there and be really consistent with that.”

As he speaks, McGrath’s passion and enthusiasm is clear. He is a humble man, a cricket man through and through and Yorkshire, you sense, are lucky to have him.