Thompson was omitted for the fixture against Hampshire in Southampton that kickstarted Yorkshire’s attempt to win their first Championship for a decade.

Thompson returned for the thumping 504-run triumph against Worcestershire at Headingley after pace bowler Ben Cliff was ruled out with a side injury.

He responded with one of his best performances in the Championship competition, scoring 70 in the first innings (he was not required to bat in the second innings) and returning match figures of 5-49.

All smiles: Jordan Thompson leaves the field after Yorkshire's win against Worcestershire. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“We had to make some tough calls before Hampshire,” said McGrath.

“Not just in his case but ‘Tatts’ (Jonny Tattersall) and ‘Moz’ (Dan Moriarty) as well.

“Jordan has been pretty much a mainstay of the team and he was disappointed, and he should have been, not to play.

"But the only way to answer someone who’s left you out is to put in a performance, and that’s what he did.”

Thompson, nicknamed ‘The Man Who Makes Things Happen’, has been making them happen since he made his Yorkshire first-team debut in 2018.

Only Ben Coad (56) took more wickets for Yorkshire in the Championship last season, with Thompson bagging 32 at an average of 30.78.

Only four made more than his 12 appearances too - Adam Lyth, Fin Bean and Tattersall ever-present with 14, and George Hill playing 13 times.

Thompson, 28, had a challenging time with the bat last summer, averaging 23.08 with two half-centuries.

But his batting ability has never been in doubt as he showed against Worcestershire with a momentum-shifting innings (his 70 runs came from just 58 balls with six fours and four sixes) as he and Coad (31 from 34 balls) added 75 for the ninth-wicket to help Yorkshire up towards maximum batting points.

“He batted superbly and shifted the momentum when we stalled a bit on that first day,” added McGrath.

“Jordan and Ben Coad’s partnership was crucial, getting us up towards the five bonus points.

“The way he bowled, too, was excellent.