Dom Bess’s 107 may have lacked the statistical heft of Tom Banton’s 371 for Somerset, the fifth-highest innings in Championship history, but its importance to the player was no less pronounced, his first hundred, no less, in White Rose colours.

As Yorkshire thrashed Worcestershire by 504 runs on Sunday, the biggest victory by a runs margin in the tournament’s history, Bess’s innings underpinned a remarkable coup de grace.

Yorkshire's Dom Bess leaves the field after making a century against Worcestershire. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Batting at No 3 in the role of nightwatchman, he helped set up an early afternoon declaration as Worcestershire, set 610 to win, were skittled for 105 in the closing stages of a dramatic day three, losing their last eight wickets for 33 runs.

Bess, 27, a former team-mate of Banton at Somerset, faced 117 balls and hit 13 of them to the boundary - and one over it entirely.

His innings equalled his career-best score and one other previous first-class century, for MCC against Essex in the Champion County game of 2018.

Anthony McGrath, then the Essex head coach and now head coach of Yorkshire, was not surprised to see Bess flourish with bat in hand this time, rather than with ball.

Yorkshire coach Anthony McGrath. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

A year ago, Bess could not even get into the first team with Dan Moriarty preferred as first-choice spinner; now he has established an undeniable case as the first-choice himself, having also started the season well with his off spin, taking five wickets in the opening match at Hampshire.

“I’m really pleased for him,” said McGrath. “He’s a fantastic cricketer.

“We’ve tried to give him as much encouragement this pre-season as we can because he’s a genuine all-rounder; he balances the team.

“He’s very talented with the ball, but we’ve seen what a batsman he can be as well; I think he can bat at six. But six, seven, eight, whatever we do with the team, he’s a modern-day all-round cricketer in terms of the fact that he can do anything, and it’s really good that early season he’s bowled well as well, which will give him some real confidence going forward.”

Bess’s previous highest score for Yorkshire was 91 not out, also against McGrath’s Essex, at Headingley in 2019.