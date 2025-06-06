Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sidebottom has thrown his support behind McGrath as the head coach settles into life back at the club following nine successful seasons at Essex.

Results have been mixed since McGrath’s return - Yorkshire have lost six of nine competitive matches this season.

All our yesterdays: Anthony McGrath, left, and Ryan Sidebottom celebrate after Sidebottom bowled Ian Blackwell during Yorkshire's Cheltenham & Gloucester Trophy victory over Somerset at Lord's in 2002. Remarkably, it remains Yorkshire's last one-day/limited overs trophy. Pic: Ben Duffy/SWpix.com

It is a return which, by his own admission, has surprised and disappointed McGrath but it remains relatively early days in the campaign and Sidebottom is adamant that a man with whom he won the Championship title at Yorkshire as a player in 2001 will mastermind an upturn in fortunes.

“I think it's a great move by Yorkshire to have someone back at the club who's gone away, learnt his stripes, done wonderfully well at Essex,” said Sidebottom, who was speaking to The Yorkshire Post via BoyleSports, the Irish gambling company.

“Everybody's been talking about him, how they love him, and his man-management style - and the way he portrays himself through the team - will shine through.

"He certainly got Essex playing some wonderful cricket in all formats.

Full commitment: Ryan Sidebottom in action during his final season as a Yorkshire player. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“It will take time. You need a bedding-in period. He knows the club inside out. He knows what it means to play for Yorkshire.

“It's such a big county, and the pressures that come with that, but he's inherited a very young team, a young team now that you would have to say needs to play better cricket.

“They've been together for two, three years, so I think they now need to show up and stand up and be counted as a team.

“They're still learning, but I think with him at the helm, he will certainly get the positivity going around the camp.

“They'll certainly play with freedom and enjoyment, and I think it's just putting all that together, and under Anthony McGrath, this team will get better and better.

“How long it will take is another question, but he's going to need a little bit of time to stamp his authority, get his training methods across and how he wants the team to play when they go out.”

Sidebottom, 47, was part of the only Yorkshire side to have reached the final of the T20 Blast, when they lost by 10 runs to Hampshire at Cardiff in 2012.

As the group stages now hot up, it remains a format of the game that the club has never quite mastered, much to Sidebottom’s frustration.

“Yorkshire have never been that good at T20 cricket,” he reflected.

“We've had the players, we've had the talent, but we've not quite got it together as a unit.

“To get to a Finals Day and play Hampshire, I remember it fondly.

"We should have won easily; we just fell away.

"It was almost like we played the occasion, and we got carried away.

“We should have had a bit more of a team analysis, or emphasis on that specific game and who we were playing against, who we were facing, but we didn't.

“You're in the winning business, and if the big clubs aren't winning, there's always criticism from all angles, and I think that applies to the big clubs like your Nottinghamshires and your Yorkshires.

“If they're not winning, what's happening? Why are these players on good money to underperform? So the pressure's on.”

It was ever thus in the cricketing Broad Acres, but Sidebottom insisted “don’t write off Yorkshire” for this year’s Blast.

The former pace bowler, who won 65 international caps across the three formats, believes that there is plenty of time to get on a run but stressed that consistency is key.

“Yorkshire have to play better,” he added.

“They win brilliantly one game and then the next game they fall away and don't play so well, and that's kind of been the same thing that's happened since I was playing.

“You know, we perform fantastically for two or three games, then we fall away and don't quite perform as we should.

“You always look at Yorkshire’s team and you think ‘why have Yorkshire only made the final once?’