Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England lost all three group games to Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa to finish bottom of Group B in the competition which concludes on Sunday with the final between India and New Zealand in Dubai.

McGrath believes that there are no easy solutions to a problem which has seen one-day cricket slip down the pecking order following the introduction of The Hundred.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The franchise tournament clashes directly with the 50-over One-Day Cup in August and means that the best players effectively no longer play county one-day cricket, a situation exacerbated by a reduction in one-day cricket per se in the T20 era and other pressures on the schedule, both international and franchise.

Anthony McGrath believes it is much harder for players nowadays to hone their one-day skills in the busy schedule. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

“You do feel for the guys a bit because they haven’t experienced playing in it,” said McGrath, after England’s shortcomings were exposed at the Champions Trophy, not least in the batting.

“If that aggressive kind of start to the game goes well then you’re in a good position, but if it doesn’t and you lose those wickets, as we saw against South Africa, it’s difficult because you’re still wanting to score quickly but you’re almost rebuilding as well, so strategically it’s different.

“I guess the question is: how do you fit more domestic 50 overs into our schedule, and the answer is you can’t, can you, under the current guise of how it’s set up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We talk between ourselves, as players and coaches, and everyone who loves cricket, but I really don’t know what the answer is.”

Jos Buttler has stepped down as England's white-ball captain in the wake of their Champions Trophy exit. Photo by Sameer Ali/Getty Images.

When McGrath made his Yorkshire debut 30 years ago this summer, T20 was not around and there were three domestic one-day competitions in which the best players often featured.

The one-day league ran throughout the season, with each county playing 17 matches, and there were two knockout tournaments - the Benson and Hedges Cup (in which counties played up to eight games) and the NatWest Trophy (in which they played up to five).

When McGrath made his one-day international debut in 2003, against Pakistan at Old Trafford, admittedly at the relatively late age of 27, he had already played 153 one-day matches for Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In contrast, Harry Brook and Joe Root had appeared only 15 times for the club in one-day competition before making their own ODI debuts.

The situation, of course, is not just confined to England. The two century-makers against England at the Champions Trophy, for example, Josh Inglis of Australia and Ibrahim Zadran of Afghanistan, also had precious little experience of domestic one-day cricket, highlighting the importance of adaptability between the formats as well as experience.

Inglis had appeared only 19 times for Western Australia in one-dayers before taking England for an unbeaten 120 in the opening fixture, and Zadran only 21 times in Afghan domestic cricket before striking his masterly 177, the highest score in Champions Trophy history.

At the same time, it is commonly held that one does not get better at anything by not doing it, and McGrath is of the belief that although the ball may be of the same colour (white), there is a significant difference between 50-over and T20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Domestically our best players don’t play in it (50 overs) because of The Hundred, and I know it’s still white-ball cricket, but they are different games,” he said.

“Throw in red-ball cricket as well, and there are three different games now, there really are.

“I guess the older guys have played a bit more 50-over cricket, and when I started that’s what one-day cricket was, pretty much, whereas now there’s so much T20 played that the 50-overs is a bit of an afterthought, really.

“It’s tough. Before you’d get the experience domestically and then they’d pick the best 50-over team from there as such, but that doesn’t happen now because there’s just no period in the calendar to get the method, the experience, so it’s tough for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England’s performance at the Champions Trophy spoke for itself.

It was their third successive poor showing at a global competition, with England the only one of the eight participating nations not to register a single point, a fate spared Pakistan and Bangladesh when their clash in Rawalpindi was washed out.

“It’s always a shorter tournament, the Champions Trophy, so if you lose one you’re under the pump,” said McGrath, who made 14 ODI and four Test appearances.

“It’s one of those where it’s been a little bit disjointed with India playing in Dubai and the different time zones and that type of stuff as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From an England fan’s point of view, it’s just disappointing, I guess, how we’ve performed and not got to the last stages, so it’s a bit of an opportunity missed, but then the other teams have done well and looked really strong.”

Attention has now shifted on to who will replace Jos Buttler as captain, with Yorkshire’s Brook the favourite for the role.

However, there is uncertainty as to whether the white-ball captaincy itself will be split, between one-day and T20, with McGrath having no particular view on what should happen next.

“Obviously, Harry did it a bit in the summer,” he said.