The head coach watched his side secure a ten-wicket triumph against Essex at York. It saw them leapfrog his former club as Yorkshire moved one place and three points outside of the relegation zone.

Now focus shifts back to T20, with Yorkshire second-bottom of the North Group after two wins and six defeats. There are six group games left and McGrath’s men are currently 12 points - the equivalent of three victories - outside of the top-four qualifying spots.

“We’ve got six big T20 games now before we play two back-to-back Championship games at Scarborough, so hopefully we can take this good feeling from York into Friday night’s game at Headingley,” said McGrath, whose side face Worcestershire (6.30pm).

Yorkshire head coach Anthony McGrath conducts the warm-ups against Essex at York. His team won the County Championship match by 10 wickets to send them into the final stages of the T20 Blast group phase in high spirits. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“We know that we've got to be pretty faultless in the next six games - we probably need to win a minimum of five - but the plan is to win all six and it’s pretty much knockout cricket now.

“We’ve seen it in the past, teams have had a late run into that quarter-final stage, and we did it with Essex a few years ago. Gloucester did it last year, having lost their first four or five, Hampshire have done it, so you’ve got to draw some confidence from that, but obviously it’s down to us and what other teams have done is irrelevant.”

Friday night’s game has a must-win feel, with Worcestershire just one place and four points above Yorkshire in the group, especially with a fixture at Chesterfield to follow-on Sunday.

Yorkshire have a dismal record at the Queen’s Park venue, where they have lost their last seven T20s in a run that dates from 2015, although hosts Derbyshire are currently bottom of the group on net run-rate with an identical win-loss record to Yorkshire.

“We've got to be on it straight away on Friday, and then there’s that quick turnaround at Chesterfield on Sunday,” added McGrath. “The schedule is a bit higgledy-piggledy, but, as I've said before, you know what you're going to get, and it’s the same for everyone.

“We’ve got all of our players back now and some of them have had a bit of a break. Some guys who have not been playing (in the Championship) have been prepping a little bit, but we’ve got to perform.”

Asked, in a nutshell, what Yorkshire must do to get better at T20, a format of the game they have never cracked, McGrath said: “Everything, really. We need to bat better, bowl better and field better in a nutshell.

“We've had good segments in games, but I think throughout innings we've just not batted consistently enough, or bowled consistently enough. So, it's just putting everything together and being a lot better across the whole 40 overs.”

After Yorkshire’s win over Essex, McGrath spoke of the importance of playing as a team and not as individuals.

He felt that shone through as Yorkshire claimed just their second victory in this season’s Championship, and said that the same principle applied to T20.

“It's obviously a different format, and there’s some different players to come in, but, again, even though it is a shorter form, we have to play better as a team,” he said.

“It's not just about individuals; we’ve spoken about this a lot as a group, and hopefully the penny is dropping a little bit.

“We’ve got a lot of talented individuals in the team, but this week (against Essex) we showed signs of what a good team we can be.

“Not everyone can be the star - sometimes you've got to soak up pressure as a batsman, get through tough spells, and sometimes you’ve got to bowl overs where you’re not going to get wickets and bowl for the team, so knowing your role in the team is really important.”

The games against Worcestershire and Derbyshire will be Will O’Rourke’s final outings for the club.

The New Zealand fast bowler, 23, has grown into his overseas stint after arriving from the Indian Premier League, taking nine wickets in eight T20s and showing glimpses of his talent.

“I think Will O'Rourke's performances have got better as he's come from that IPL,” said McGrath.

“You want your overseas to be here for that longer period so they can really grow into the club, but we know how difficult that is.

“We'd love to get him back at some point. I think he's enjoyed it, and it'd be great to see him play some more county cricket.”

Will Sutherland, the Australia all-rounder, is available for the rest of the group campaign, while Abdullah Shafique, the Pakistan batsman, takes over from O’Rourke for the final four fixtures.