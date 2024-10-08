Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In his book Bringing Home the Ashes, published in 2015, Joe Root takes up a story that confounded the Yorkshire dressing room as surely as the identity of Jack the Ripper confused Scotland Yard.

Praising McGrath as “a great cricket man” who was “absolutely hilarious in the dressing room”, Root writes: “During his playing days, a phantom sock-snipper did the rounds, and so it raised a few eyebrows that the snipping recommenced not long after he rejoined the club as part of the coaching staff in 2015.”

Root was not alone in his suspicions. When McGrath finished playing in 2012, Michael Vaughan tweeted: “Congrats on a great career Anthony McGrath… You can now admit to everyone you were the Yorkshire Snipper”. No such confession has been forthcoming, though, with the authorities seemingly no closer to solving the mystery of Jack the Snipper as they were to that of Jack the Ripper.

Anthony McGrath, pictured at the heart of the celebrations on the Lord's balcony when Essex lifted the Bob Willis Trophy in 2020, has a strong track record of success as a head coach. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images.

All of which shines a light – deserved or otherwise – on the character of the man Yorkshire have appointed, one whose modus operandi has fun at its core.

Granted, as a head coach now as opposed to the mentor/consultant that he was at Yorkshire in 2014/15, McGrath might have to temper any practical jokes (a little bit, anyway).

But someone who was very much the life and soul of the Yorkshire dressing room in his playing days, and who was something of an avuncular figure towards the end of his career, is very much about making the game and the atmosphere enjoyable – qualities that served him so well at Essex.

McGrath’s track record at Chelmsford – whether as head coach or, initially, assistant coach – speaks for itself: two Championships, a Bob Willis Trophy, a T20 title and plenty more strong performances across the various competitions during his nine seasons.

STRONG RELATIONSHIP: Alastair Cook and Anthony McGrath, pictured together ahead of Essex's County Championship clash at Hampshire back in 2019. Picture: Harry Trump/Getty Images)

This is a man who likes not only to grin, but more importantly to win.

Now it is Yorkshire who will hope to benefit from the trait, with the club awarding him a five-year deal. The board essentially thinks it will take that long to get Yorkshire back to where they want it to be as a dominant force, perceiving McGrath as a long-term rather than short-term fix.

However, McGrath was assistant coach when Essex followed Championship promotion with the title in 2017, and Ottis Gibson has left behind a talented squad, full of youthful zest, that could surprise a few people in 2025. Given a fair wind and one or two prudent additions, it is by no means inconceivable that Yorkshire could challenge; the head honcho, for certain, will be giving it his all.

McGrath has a track record of getting the most out of players. He helped Essex punch above their weight and was widely seen as a great man and man-manager who will be sorely missed down south.

Joe Root, right, seen congratulating Anthony McGrath on the wicket of Glamorgan's Jim Allenby at Headingley in 2012, had his suspicions that McGrath was the infamous Yorkshire snipper. On the left is skipper Andrew Gale. Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com

Tom Westley, the Essex captain, has nothing but praise, while there are those who say that Sir Alastair Cook might even have prolonged his career due to the atmosphere and environment McGrath helped create.

McGrath’s effortless ability to relate to the likes of Cook on the one hand and the lowest junior on the other is perhaps another reason why he was so popular and successful; folk speak highly of his intuitive style and strong communication skills.

Now he is back where it all began in the mid-1990s, when he broke into the Yorkshire first-team and went on to enjoy an outstanding career.

It feels like the time is right – both for Yorkshire as they look to move forward and, no doubt, for the man himself, who admitted last season that you can sometimes stay somewhere for too long (hey, try 20 years on The Yorkshire Post).

McGrath in action for Yorkshire in his final season in 2012. Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images.

McGrath had probably taken Essex as far as he could – or perhaps himself as far as he could there – and the time feels right for a new challenge. That he is Yorkshire through and through and still has family here ensures that his heart will be in it; he also has a lot of credit in the bank with the Yorkshire fans who regard him highly.

As a coach, McGrath demands high standards and is not afraid to take tough decisions; he always worked hard on his game at Yorkshire, and had his own way of playing, accumulating with a flourish, bowling bustling medium-pace and catching brilliantly in the slips. He is good at helping players with the mental side, and his sharp sense of humour will keep them entertained.

Whether it might be wise for those players to ask Santa for some extra pairs of socks this Christmas only they can say.

Have Yorkshire appointed not just a head coach but the infamous snipper?