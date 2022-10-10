The CDC has published adjudicator Chris Tickle’s rulings on charges laid by the England and Wales Cricket Board, judging that former Yorkshire players Rafiq and Gale, as well as three further cricketers, had contravened directive 3.3 of the ECB code.

The other three individuals were former Yorkshire bowler Jack Brooks, plus England batter Danni Wyatt who plays for Sussex, Southern Vipers and Southern Brave, and Evelyn Jones, who plays for Central Sparks, Warwickshire and Birmingham Phoenix across the formats.

All of the individuals admitted culpability, with the CDC adjudicator issuing a formal reprimand in each case.

Yorkshire's Andrew Gale congratulates Azeem Rafiq during their time as team-mates (Picture: SWPix.com)

Rafiq and Gale both admitted using offensive terms in unrelated posts that were reported in the aftermath of the former’s accusations of institutional racism at Yorkshire, which sent a shockwave through the game last year and continues to rumble on 12 months down the line.

Wyatt and Jones both appeared in an Instagram post that featured “fancy dress and blackface” as well as inappropriate captions, while veteran Somerset seamer Brooks used the term ‘Negro’ in a pair of tweets involving his friend and fellow cricketer Tymal Mills.

Rafiq issued an unreserved apology following the announcement of the disciplinary action.

He tweeted: “This summer, I unequivocally accepted a charge from the ECB regarding my antisemitic social media post from 2011. You will hear no complaint from me about the CDC’s decision today.

“It is deserved and I fully accept this reprimand.

"I want to repeat my apology to the Jewish community. I remain ashamed and embarrassed.

"I hope I have demonstrated in the past 10-11 months that I am trying to educate myself about the horrors and prejudice the Jewish community has historically – and continues – to face.