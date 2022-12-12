Azeem Rafiq and Lord Patel back in front of DCMS over racism in cricket crisis

Azeem Rafiq is poised to provide fresh testimony to a parliamentary committee on Tuesday concerning racism in cricket.

Azeem Rafiq, the former Yorkshire player, goes back in front of the DCMS on Tuesday. (Picture: Richard Sellers/Getty Images)

The former Yorkshire bowler will return before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee 13 months on from his first appearance, where he outlined the racial abuse and harassment he had suffered during his career.

The 31-year-old is expected to outline the abuse and attacks he and his family have faced since that first appearance, and his views on how the cricket authorities have handled his case.

The England and Wales Cricket Board charged a number of individuals back in June in relation to the allegations of racism he raised, and Yorkshire over their handling of those allegations.

The case is due to be heard by a Cricket Discipline Committee (CDC) panel but that has already been delayed by a dispute over how the hearing should take place.

Rafiq has consistently spoken of his desire for the hearing, at which he would be the key witness, to take place in public, with Yorkshire ultimately backing a public hearing too.

The CDC panel announced on November 3 that the hearing would take place in public, starting on November 28.

However, an appeal was lodged against that decision and the revised date for the hearing, and whether it will now be held in public or private, is unclear. Rafiq moved to Pakistan with his family last month over fears regarding his safety. It is understood Rafiq’s team is sending documentary evidence to the committee ahead of Tuesday’s hearing outlining some of the threats and abuse he has received since his first appearance before MPs.

Lord Kamlesh Patel, who was appointed as Yorkshire chair in November last year after sporting and political pressure mounted against the county’s existing leadership over their handling of Rafiq’s allegations, is due to appear before MPs an hour before Rafiq from 10am on Tuesday morning.

