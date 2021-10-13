Azeem Rafiq: Former player receives redacted version of report into racism allegations from Yorkshire

Seven of the 43 claims made by Rafiq were upheld by an independent panel but Yorkshire have only released a summary of the report publicly.
An employment judge ruled that the club must release the full findings by Friday but they have only sent a partial version, according to a report on the BBC Sport website earlier today.
The report found that Rafiq was "victim of racial harassment and bullying" during his time with Yorkshire but could not uphold the former player's allegation of institutional racism.
The England and Wales Cricket Board are reported to have requested a full copy of the report but are still awaiting to receive it.
Last week, a spokesperson for Rafiq said the findings should be published in full: "The summary was provided, in effect, by the defendant - Yorkshire. Azeem has not been allowed to see the report, comment or respond.
"Even with all of those issues, Yorkshire was forced to admit racism and bullying. How bad is the full report for Yorkshire?"