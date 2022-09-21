Azeem Rafiq repeats request for public hearing into Yorkshire CCC racism scandal

Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq back at Headingley for the Test match this summer. (Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

The 31-year-old expressed a preference for a public hearing when the England and Wales Cricket Board announced in June that Yorkshire and a number of individuals had been charged over racism allegations made by Rafiq, and how those allegations were handled.

Rafiq is reported to have sent a letter last week calling for the hearings – which are due to take place in the autumn – to be held publicly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PA news agency understands Rafiq’s letter expressed a loss of trust in the process and also offered the view that holding the hearings in public would offer transparency and bring closure to those involved.

There is nothing within the CDC rules which states that hearings must be held in private.