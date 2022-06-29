The 31-year-old first raised allegations of racial harassment and bullying against the county and some of their former staff in September 2020.

Yorkshire commissioned an investigation into Rafiq’s claims and, though seven were upheld, the county concluded last October that no member of staff would face disciplinary action.

The club came under pressure from politicians and the England and Wales Cricket Board ultimately launched its own investigation into the allegations, and Yorkshire’s handling of them.

Azeem Rafiq says his family have faced attacks and intimidation since speaking out about Yorkshire CCC

That culminated in the ECB charging Yorkshire and a number of individuals earlier this month with bringing the sport into disrepute.

Rafiq, who told the PA news agency earlier this year he feels he has made himself “unemployable” within the sport through his claims, says the whole affair has taken a toll on his family.

“From the moment I spoke out about my experiences at YCCC, my family and I have been subjected to threats, attacks & intimidation,” Rafiq wrote on Twitter.

“Absolutely no individual or their family should be made to feel unsafe & I urge people to respect that.”