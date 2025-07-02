Bairstow and McGrath hail Yorkshire CCC triumph

JONNY BAIRSTOW paid tribute to York Cricket Club as he hailed “a great win” for his team and the “seriously special” partnership between Matty Revis and Ben Coad that inspired a ten-wicket triumph over Essex.
By Chris Waters
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 18:37 BST

The Yorkshire captain was full of praise for the Clifton Park set-up, his players collectively and the ninth-wicket pair of Revis and Coad, whose first innings partnership of 169 transformed the contest.

Yorkshire were 95 runs behind when Revis (150) and Coad (89) came together on day three before forging a lead of 91.

Coad followed up with three wickets as Essex were bowled out for 131 on day four before Yorkshire raced to a 41 target.

Jonny Bairstow congratulates his team after victory at York. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.complaceholder image
Jonny Bairstow congratulates his team after victory at York. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“It was a great win and great to get back to winning ways, especially against a team like Essex that are in a similar position to us in the league,” said Bairstow.

“After them holding out for a draw down at Essex and us dominating the game down there, we had the bit between our teeth to try and win this one this week, and I'm really proud of the way the lads stuck in there.

“It would have been easy to go missing when they got a good score (368) after batting first, but that partnership (on day three) with Rev and Coady was seriously special. It was a fantastic effort and a match-changing partnership.”

Bairstow added of York CC, which was staging just its second Championship game, and first for six years: “A huge thanks to them and everyone who volunteered. They should all be very proud of themselves.

“The atmosphere was fantastic, and it’s a venue that people look forward coming to.”

Anthony McGrath, the Yorkshire head coach, also praised his side’s display.

“We needed to get a positive result and back up a good, solid performance against Notts last week,” he said. “There's not many results around with the Kookaburra ball, so to get one might be vital come the end of the season.

"We played so well and showed signs of what a good team we can be.”

