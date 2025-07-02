Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Yorkshire captain was full of praise for the Clifton Park set-up, his players collectively and the ninth-wicket pair of Revis and Coad, whose first innings partnership of 169 transformed the contest.

Yorkshire were 95 runs behind when Revis (150) and Coad (89) came together on day three before forging a lead of 91.

Coad followed up with three wickets as Essex were bowled out for 131 on day four before Yorkshire raced to a 41 target.

Jonny Bairstow congratulates his team after victory at York. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“It was a great win and great to get back to winning ways, especially against a team like Essex that are in a similar position to us in the league,” said Bairstow.

“After them holding out for a draw down at Essex and us dominating the game down there, we had the bit between our teeth to try and win this one this week, and I'm really proud of the way the lads stuck in there.

“It would have been easy to go missing when they got a good score (368) after batting first, but that partnership (on day three) with Rev and Coady was seriously special. It was a fantastic effort and a match-changing partnership.”

Bairstow added of York CC, which was staging just its second Championship game, and first for six years: “A huge thanks to them and everyone who volunteered. They should all be very proud of themselves.

“The atmosphere was fantastic, and it’s a venue that people look forward coming to.”

Anthony McGrath, the Yorkshire head coach, also praised his side’s display.

“We needed to get a positive result and back up a good, solid performance against Notts last week,” he said. “There's not many results around with the Kookaburra ball, so to get one might be vital come the end of the season.