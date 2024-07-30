Ben Coad, the Yorkshire pace bowler, believes home advantage for that next quartet of fixtures can work in their favour and help to rejuvenate their bid to win the competition after they followed victory in their first game at Surrey with defeat at Notts.

Yorkshire now face a double-header at York’s Clifton Park ground, against Sussex on Wednesday and against Gloucestershire on Friday, before another brace of matches at Scarborough, against Essex next Tuesday and against Leicestershire on Thursday week.

They then play Warwickshire at Rugby School on August 11, and Glamorgan in Cardiff three days later, seeking to secure a knockout place.

Yorkshire pace bowler Ben Coad. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Our record at York has been pretty good, so hopefully we’ll get another couple of good results and take that into Scarborough next week,” said Coad. “I love going to York - they do it really well there, with a great atmosphere, and obviously the two at Scarborough should make for four great days.

“We’ve got a great side; we’ve had a little blip, but we played really well at Surrey, and I don’t think it’s a problem. I think we’ll come back and we’ll be really good for the next four home games.”

Coad laid down a personal marker in those first two matches. The 30-year-old was Yorkshire’s most economical bowler in the 25-run DLS win at The Oval, with figures of 1-25 from seven overs, and he followed up with a career-best 4-14 from 10 overs in the 83-run defeat against Notts at Sookholme.

Reflecting on that career-best, Coad said: “I was very happy. The pitch did plenty. It was a club ground, and I just had to put it in the right areas, basically. I enjoy bowling at the top and trying to help the young lads.”

Coad bowled his seven overs at The Oval right through from the start in a single spell and then bowled all 10 from the start at Notts. He is open-minded as to how the captain wants to use him.