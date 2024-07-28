There are several overlooking the north Notts venue, like giants from the pages of Gulliver’s Travels.

The impression created may well suggest otherwise, but this is a lovely location surrounded by trees, grass banks for spectators and rolling fields that stretch out into the distance.

Think York’s Clifton Park in terms of space, the ground’s quintessential English charm enhanced by a low-brick pavilion, white marquees, refreshment kiosks and a popular cake stall.

Yorkshire's Ben Coad claimed career-best one-day figures of 4-14. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

As a crowd of 1,000 or so looked on from the blue tip-up seats, the day warm and blessed with watery sunshine, Yorkshire made their first-ever visit to this picturesque setting.

It was not one they will remember with fondness, though, the home side winning by 83 runs as Yorkshire followed victory in their opening One-Day Cup game at Surrey with a heavy defeat.

After winning the toss and choosing to bowl, Yorkshire dismissed Notts for 209 with eight balls left of the 50 overs, Ben Coad taking a career-best 4-14 from 10 overs, Dom Bess 3-26 from seven, and Lyndon James top-scoring with 76 from 80 balls with 11 boundaries.

But on a pitch that was never easy for run-making, Yorkshire slid to 126 all-out in 30.5 overs, Brett Hutton returning 6-38, eclipsing even Coad, whose 31 was the highest score.

In clammy conditions, with barely a breeze and insects in abundance, the wicket-taking theme was established by Coad, who found a nagging length from the Bowls Club end.

He took two wickets in the game’s first over, striking with the second delivery when Ben Slater was caught behind by Harry Duke, diving to his left, and then with the fifth when Jack Haynes chopped into his stumps, looking to leave.

Dom Leech was expensive at the Charlie French end, conceding three boundaries in his first two overs, which disappeared for 18 and led to a change. Charlie French, for the record, was the brother of Bruce French, the former Notts and England wicketkeeper, and also an uncle of Jake Ball (Charlie was a stalwart at Welbeck CC, which plays its home matches here).

Coad took his third wicket in the seventh over, Freddie McCann bowled by one that angled in and straightened, and then his fourth in the 15th, when Matt Montgomery, following an excruciating stay, edged to Fin Bean at second slip. Montgomery made four runs from 31 balls in 34 minutes; at that stage, Notts were 40-4, and Coad’s figures were 8-3-10-4.

A five-wicket haul eluded the maestro, but it was a fine performance. Coad took his cap to rich applause, having bowled straight through in a spell that yielded only one boundary, Haseeb Hameed glancing to fine-leg.

Hameed, who made an unbeaten hundred in Notts’ eight-wicket win here against Sussex on Friday, played well for 32 from 65 balls with four fours. The former England man was undone by the returning Leech, who replaced Coad and got one to find the outside edge, Duke doing the rest, tumbling to his right.

At 60-5 in the 22nd, Notts needed something, and they found it in the form of their No 6 James, who counter-attacked in the shadow of the pylons. Leech was pulled for six among a barrage of boundaries, the 25-year-old James using his height and reach to telling effect.

“Ladies and gentlemen, a fine fifty for Lyndon James,” purred the matchday announcer when James went to the milestone from 47 balls. Soon afterwards, Tom Moores, having added 73 for the sixth-wicket with James in 63 deliveries, was caught by Bess at long-on off Dan Moriarty, the two Yorkshire spinners combining for a much-needed breakthrough.

Bess turned wicket-taker when James was also caught at long-on, Matty Revis getting down well as he dived forward to grab the chance, which left Notts 162-7 in the 42nd.

Bess then took two wickets in three balls, Hutton reverse-sweeping to Bean on the point boundary and Luke Fletcher picking out Will Luxton at deep mid-wicket, but Liam Patterson-White struck a run-a-ball 38, pulling two sixes off George Hill, who rounded things off by bowling Toby Pettman.

Yorkshire’s reply began poorly, Luxton pulling Hutton high in the air before the same man bowled Shan Masood first ball. Bean was run-out by a direct hit from Hameed as he tried to pinch a single to mid-off off Hutton, who then trapped Hill and Duke lbw with successive deliveries before bowling Revis with one that kept low.

Hutton claimed his sixth when he castled Bess, and Yorkshire slid to 53-8 when James Wharton, perhaps feeling that he had to try something, heaved Fletcher to mid-on having scrapped for an hour.