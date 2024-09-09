Ben Coad takes five wickets for rampant Yorkshire CCC
Coad took 5-15 from 10 overs and Fisher 3-38 from eight as the hosts were dismissed on the stroke of lunch.
Only an unbeaten 51 from Ben Cox averted complete disaster for the hosts, who slumped to 15-7 on a green pitch designed to produce a result.
Leicestershire need to win to gatecrash the promotion picture but Yorkshire it was who won a key toss, allowing Coad and Fisher to make hay beneath grey and gloomy skies.
The pair found just enough movement with the Kookaburra ball, with a combination of consistent lines and lengths and some indifferent shots contributing to the clatter of wickets.
Jordan Thompson and George Hill were the other wicket-takers for Yorkshire, who went into the match third in Division Two, one point behind Middlesex in the second and final promotion place.
