BEN DUCKETT’S triumphant 149 guided England to another round of Headingley heroics as they completed a wonderful chase to down India by five wickets in the first Test.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire’s headquarters have witnessed some outrageous spectacles over the years, with Ashes classics in 1981, 2019 and 2023, and England chalked up another as they knocked off a massive target of 371 late on day five.

That was their second highest pursuit ever – seven shy of the 378 they made against the same opposition at Edgbaston three years ago – as well as the 10th largest of all time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delighted England captain Ben Stokes said: “We have got good memories here over the years.

HEADINGLEY JOY: Yorkshire's Joe Root (left) and England team-mate Jamie Smith celebrate after steering the hosts' home to a five-wicket victory against India - chasing down a target of 371 on day five. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

"”This was an awesome Test match to be a part of, going down to the last hour on day five chasing a big total.

"It is a pretty special start to the series.”

Duckett was their inspiration, leading a superb opening stand of 188 with Zak Crawley (65) and going on to a sixth Test hundred to take complete control. Only one Englishman has scored more in a fourth-innings win, Mark Butcher’s unbeaten 173 at the same ground in 2001.

With Duckett’s work done, Joe Root’s 53 not out and an unbeaten 44 from Jamie Smith wrapped things up – the latter smashing two big sixes to finish in style with 14 overs still available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LEADING MAN: England's Ben Duckett celebrates reaching his century against India on day five of the first Test match at Headingley - the hosts winning by five wickets. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

India, meanwhile, must ponder how they became the first team to lose a Test having scored five individual centuries.

In collapsing from 430-3 in the first innings and 333-4 in the second, they were recklessly complicit in their own downfall.

Add in a handful of dropped catches – including Duckett on 97 – and they may reflect that they only have themselves to blame.

But that would diminish another outstanding show of self-belief from this England side, who refuse to admit they are beaten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ON SONG: England's Ben Duckett drives through the leg side at Headingley. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Credit for India’s two late-order flops goes to Josh Tongue, who rounded them up in a hurry both times, while a century from Ollie Pope and 99 for local boy Harry Brook kept them alive in the first innings.

England’s opening pair share a reputation as fast starting risk-takers but they showed another dimension to their game, pacing themselves in the morning session. Where they usually seek to dominate, this time they preferred to stifle.

There were just three boundaries in the first 45 minutes, including one in the first over of the day off Jasprit Bumrah, and a steady 42 runs in the opening hour.

That climbed to 96 by lunch, Duckett locating an extra gear as he passed 50 and Crawley suppressing his natural instincts in a supporting role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bumrah belatedly created the first chance of the morning with the interval in sight but could not hold a low return catch off Crawley.

The afternoon began in trying conditions, light drizzle in the air and the floodlights kicking into action, but England’s top two pressed ahead.

Every wicketless over from Bumrah was a win for England but they also found ways to score off the supreme seamer – Duckett punching him down the ground with the full face of the bat and the taller Crawley whipping square off his hips.

Against all odds, the world’s finest bowler would end the day nursing pedestrian figures of nought for 57.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

India’s hopes of building pressure through the spin of Ravindra Jadeja also faltered, with Duckett’s reverse sweep proving the perfect weapon against the veteran.

The left-hander reached 97 before putting a foot wrong with a top-edged pull off Mohammed Siraj. For the third time in the match Yashasvi Jaiswal’s hands let him down, fumbling a vital chance at fine-leg. Sympathy was running low in Siraj, who angrily booted the turf.

Duckett accepted the gift and ticked off his hundred with a trademark reverse through cover. Everything seemed implausibly serene until a 20-minute rain delay worked in India’s favour.

After drawing a blank for 42 overs, they suddenly took four wickets in the next 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley’s hard-fought stay ended when he grazed an outswinger to slip and Prasidh Krishna followed up by seaming one straight through Pope.

Meanwhile, on Duckett went. He had an answer for all comers, chopping Krishna past gully, pulling Bumrah precisely between two boundary riders and lashing Jadeja for a remarkable reverse-swept six.

Duckett’s charge ended with a lapse in concentration against the previously anonymous Shardul Thakur, who had him caught clubbing to cover. Even more surprisingly, Thakur picked up Brook for a golden duck with his next ball, a lucky strangler down leg.

England entered the final session with 102 to get and never looked back. India ran out of reviews with 92 still needed and misfielded several times as they cracked under pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad