All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
6 hours ago Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder: Thomas Cashman sentenced to 42 years
49 minutes ago Former Conservative party politician Nigel Lawson dies aged 91
5 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s brother Tim found guilty of sexually abusing boy
5 hours ago Meet the dad who is forced to live on a diet of Easter eggs
5 hours ago Martin Lewis issues urgent warning ahead of local elections in May
6 hours ago 19 stone crisp addict loses 7 stone after eating multipack each day

Ben Foakes warns Jonny Bairstow he has no intention of giving up the Ashes Test gloves

Ben Foakes admits it would be unbelievable to play in an Ashes Test at his Kia Oval home as he looks to keep Yorkshire’s Jonny Bairstow out of the England team.

By YP Sport
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 21:35 BST

The England wicket-keeper is back at Surrey and ready for their LV= County Championship opener at Lancashire on Thursday after a solid winter where he registered half-centuries in Pakistan and New Zealand.

Foakes, widely recognised as the best gloveman in the country, has largely been a mainstay since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes revitalised England’s red-ball fortunes to win 10 of their last 12 Tests.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With a home Ashes series set to get under way in June, Foakes would ordinarily be a sure bet to play the opener at Edgbaston all the way to the final clash at the Oval but Bairstow’s looming return remains the elephant in the room.

Most Popular
Ben Foakes of England had a good tour of New Zealand (Picture: Phil Walter/Getty Images)
Ben Foakes of England had a good tour of New Zealand (Picture: Phil Walter/Getty Images)
Ben Foakes of England had a good tour of New Zealand (Picture: Phil Walter/Getty Images)

“I’m happy with the way things have gone for me so it is a bit unique to be asked about that (my place), but I can’t remember a time when I haven’t been,” said Foakes.

“It is more about the process of getting there than actually looking too far ahead but obviously it’s a really exciting summer.

“As a Surrey player, it would be unbelievable to play here and yeah they often do boil down quite nicely here. To play an Ashes, win an Ashes and to do it here would be the icing on the cake.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speculation over Foakes’ place remains and he was quizzed about Bairstow during the winter series of New Zealand, which ended with an agonising one-run loss in Wellington.

Can Jonny Bairstow win his place back in the England Test team (Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Can Jonny Bairstow win his place back in the England Test team (Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)
Can Jonny Bairstow win his place back in the England Test team (Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Foakes was unable to get England over the line in pursuit of 258, the Surrey player ninth man out after making 35, which could open the door for Bairstow to potentially return from the serious leg injury that ended his sensational 2022 with the gloves, a role he has performed in 49 of his 89 England Test appearances.

Ben FoakesJonny BairstowEnglandYorkshireSurreyNew ZealandPakistanLancashire