Ben Foakes warns Jonny Bairstow he has no intention of giving up the Ashes Test gloves

The England wicket-keeper is back at Surrey and ready for their LV= County Championship opener at Lancashire on Thursday after a solid winter where he registered half-centuries in Pakistan and New Zealand.
Foakes, widely recognised as the best gloveman in the country, has largely been a mainstay since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes revitalised England’s red-ball fortunes to win 10 of their last 12 Tests.
With a home Ashes series set to get under way in June, Foakes would ordinarily be a sure bet to play the opener at Edgbaston all the way to the final clash at the Oval but Bairstow’s looming return remains the elephant in the room.
“I’m happy with the way things have gone for me so it is a bit unique to be asked about that (my place), but I can’t remember a time when I haven’t been,” said Foakes.
“It is more about the process of getting there than actually looking too far ahead but obviously it’s a really exciting summer.
“As a Surrey player, it would be unbelievable to play here and yeah they often do boil down quite nicely here. To play an Ashes, win an Ashes and to do it here would be the icing on the cake.”
Speculation over Foakes’ place remains and he was quizzed about Bairstow during the winter series of New Zealand, which ended with an agonising one-run loss in Wellington.
Foakes was unable to get England over the line in pursuit of 258, the Surrey player ninth man out after making 35, which could open the door for Bairstow to potentially return from the serious leg injury that ended his sensational 2022 with the gloves, a role he has performed in 49 of his 89 England Test appearances.