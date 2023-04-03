Ben Foakes warns Jonny Bairstow he has no intention of giving up the Ashes Test gloves

Ben Foakes admits it would be unbelievable to play in an Ashes Test at his Kia Oval home as he looks to keep Yorkshire’s Jonny Bairstow out of the England team.

The England wicket-keeper is back at Surrey and ready for their LV= County Championship opener at Lancashire on Thursday after a solid winter where he registered half-centuries in Pakistan and New Zealand.

Foakes, widely recognised as the best gloveman in the country, has largely been a mainstay since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes revitalised England’s red-ball fortunes to win 10 of their last 12 Tests.

With a home Ashes series set to get under way in June, Foakes would ordinarily be a sure bet to play the opener at Edgbaston all the way to the final clash at the Oval but Bairstow’s looming return remains the elephant in the room.

Ben Foakes of England had a good tour of New Zealand (Picture: Phil Walter/Getty Images)

“I’m happy with the way things have gone for me so it is a bit unique to be asked about that (my place), but I can’t remember a time when I haven’t been,” said Foakes.

“It is more about the process of getting there than actually looking too far ahead but obviously it’s a really exciting summer.

“As a Surrey player, it would be unbelievable to play here and yeah they often do boil down quite nicely here. To play an Ashes, win an Ashes and to do it here would be the icing on the cake.”

Speculation over Foakes’ place remains and he was quizzed about Bairstow during the winter series of New Zealand, which ended with an agonising one-run loss in Wellington.

Can Jonny Bairstow win his place back in the England Test team (Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)