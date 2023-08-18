Bess Heath justifies England call in Northern Superchargers Hundred win but Harry Brook's boys are beaten

England newcomer Bess Heath hailed team-mate Phoebe Lichfield as the Northern Superchargers booked their place in the knockout stages of The Hundred.

Lichfield top-scored with 38 as the Leeds-based side beat hosts London Spirit by four wickets with just one ball to spare at Lord’s.

Wicketkeeper Heath, who has been named in England's squad for their white-ball series' against Sri Lanka, said: “Phoebe is amazing and is the one I like to watch in the nets as well.

"She comes in and plays a better switch hit than I’ve ever attempted which is pretty annoying really. She’s a great human as well.

Bess Heath of Northern Superchargers plays a reverse sweep as Richa Ghosh of London Spirit looks on during The Hundred (Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

“I found out yesterday [about England]. I didn’t feel any differently going out there today. I’m always a little bit nervous so wanted to focus on the game and win it first and foremost.

“I’m going to go in with an open mind and learn as much as I can. I’ll be around some amazing players so will look to enjoy the experience. I wasn’t expecting this, it’s a lovely surprise and taking some time to sink in.”

New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr struck a magnificent 32-ball 60 with nine fours to carry Spirit to 135-7 in their 100 balls.

She followed that with 2-24 with the ball and Sarah Glenn returned figures of 3-19 as the hosts made a valiant attempt to defend their tally and stay in the tournament.

Harry Brook of Northern Superchargers bats as Adam Rossington of London Spirit looks on during The Hundred (Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

But in-form Phoebe Lichfield's 38, plus 30 from Jemimah Rodrigues saw Superchargers reach 136-6 in reply.

Experienced Ravi Bopara went from villain to hero as London Spirit’s men beat Northern Superchargers by 13 runs at Lord’s to keep alive their hopes of a place in the knockout stages.

The veteran all-rounder dropped a sitter of a catch early in the Superchargers’ chase for 161 but atoned and then some with ball in hand taking 4-21 including the prize wicket of Harry Brook for 44 from 24 balls – the youngster having played like a man scorned following his omission from England’s World Cup squad earlier this week.

Earlier Adam Rossington made his second 50 of the week (53 from 30), sharing a stand of 66 in 32 balls for the third wicket with Matthew Wade (42) as the home side posted 160-6. Adil Rashid took 2-18 and Reece Topley 2-20 for the visitors.