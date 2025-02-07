Boost for Yorkshire CCC as pace ace Ben Coad pens contract extension
Coad, 31, has agreed a three-year extension that will take him through to the end of the 2028 campaign.
Coad, who had one summer left on his existing contract, took 56 wickets in 12 games last year at an average of 15.80 – the best return in Division Two – as Yorkshire clinched promotion. Only Essex’s Jamie Porter matched that in Division One.
“I take real pride in representing my home county,” said Coad, who made his first-class debut in 2016. “I’m incredibly excited for this next chapter at the club.
“We have a great set of young, talented cricketers coming through, and I want to do all I can to help develop them and push the team to some silverware.
“Last season for me personally was obviously a very good one. I know that both the team and I have more to give, and I can’t wait for the season to start.”
Coad has taken 302 wickets in 76 first-class games at the miserly cost of 19.43.
Last year, Ottis Gibson, the former Yorkshire head coach, described him as “the best new-ball bowler in the country”, high praise from a man who has played international cricket himself and been around and coached international set-ups.
Anthony McGrath, the current head coach, is similarly effusive in his praise for the Harrogate-born man.
McGrath sees him as a key figure as the club looks to challenge for silverware this year.
“Ben is one of the best bowlers in the country, and I am delighted he has signed a new deal,” said McGrath.
“The hard work he consistently puts in continues to pay off for himself and the team.
“He is not just exceptional on the pitch, he’s a leader off it, too, and his presence in the dressing room is crucial at a time when we’re reaching that next level.”
Gavin Hamilton, the club’s general manager of cricket, said: “Ben is a player of immense importance to us.
“He has maintained a consistent performance level for several years, and everyone at the club is thrilled that Ben is remaining with us.”