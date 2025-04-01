Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boycott has given his seal of approval to the club’s decision to appoint the 35-year-old as red-ball skipper and feels that his upbeat personality will inspire the players.

Bairstow takes charge of Yorkshire for the first time in his new capacity on Friday when the club begins its season against Hampshire at the Utilita Bowl in Southampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be a proud moment for the Bairstow family with Jonny’s late father, David, having also skippered Yorkshire between 1984 and 1986 - coincidentally Boycott’s last three seasons as a Yorkshire player.

Sir Geoffrey Boycott in conversation with Jonny Bairstow before an England game at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post following his appointment as the new president of Scarborough Cricket Club, a unanimous decision at the club’s AGM on Monday night, Boycott said: “I think Jonny was an inspired choice. I’m really pleased for him. He’s got his dad’s personality. He’s got his dad’s energy.

“His dad was always positive. And that lifts people. You want the captain to lift people. I think he’ll do fine.

“His dad was a very good friend of mine. He liked Rachael (Boycott’s wife) too. He got on well with her. We were all good friends. I’m just delighted for Jonny, and I think he’ll do well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boycott, 84, urged Bairstow and the players to embrace the challenge of being back in the Championship’s top flight.

Yorkshire came with a thrilling late surge last season to clinch promotion with five wins in their final seven games.

They head into this season hunting their first silverware for exactly a decade when they won the second of successive Championship titles in 2015.

They also have a new coaching team in place led by their former batsman and captain Anthony McGrath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Going up from the Second Division to the First Division, they’ve just got to see it as a challenge,” added Boycott.

“Not, ‘ooh, it’s going to be tough.’ Maybe it is, but you have to embrace it, you have to welcome it, you have to want to test yourself. That’s what you want.

“In the end, what we’re all looking for at Yorkshire is to win the Championship.

"That’s it. It’s about winning. It’s not about coming second or third. That doesn’t count. I can’t remember how many 90s I made. I don’t give a damn about those. They don’t count.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Okay, they may not do it this year, who knows, but you’ve got to embrace it, you’ve got to welcome it, you’ve got to want the challenge. Not go into it feeling any trepidation.

“You’ve got to believe in yourself. You’ve got to have that self-confidence, a touch of arrogance, too.

"All the great players have had that, whether you like it or not. You don’t have to shout about it, but you’ve got to believe it deep down inside.”

Boycott, who scored a staggering 58,521 runs in first-class and one-day cricket combined during a storied career, was heartened by what he saw at the back end of last season, when the club hit back from a winless first half of the Championship programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonny Tattersall did a fine job as stand-in leader when the former club captain Shan Masood was away with Pakistan, Bairstow played his part when he returned to the side for the final five games, and several youngsters made an excellent impression to suggest that the future at the club is in safe hands.

“I liked the spirit last year,” said Boycott. “Towards the end of the season, you could see that there was a good spirit, a very good spirit.

“It’s so important. Life has its ups and downs; sport has its ups and downs. They’re not always going to be good days, so a good spirit between the players is very important.”

Equally imperative in Boycott’s eyes is that the Headingley pitches play ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Results have been hard to come by at Leeds for many years now, prompting Ottis Gibson, the previous head coach, to quip that the club should play more of its home games in Scarborough.

“I think what’s important is that they get wins,” said Boycott. “Draws don’t help anybody. They’re better off losing the odd match and winning one or two. You’ve got to win matches. And from that point of view, I think it’s important what pitches are prepared at Headingley.

“You want to see result pitches because draws are no good. Wins are what you want. They help you get up the table. They help you win Championships.”

As well as welcoming Bairstow’s appointment as red-ball captain, Boycott believes that new T20 skipper Dawid Malan will benefit from playing some Championship cricket in the season’s early weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malan, 37, has said that he will be available for “five or six” of the first seven Championship matches before the T20 Blast starts in earnest at the end of May.

“I think he’s a good cricketer,” said Boycott. “He’s got a good head on his shoulders, and it will be nice to have a little bit more experience among those youngsters.

“They’ve got Jonny, they’ve got him. That will be good. I think actually it will help him (Malan). A number of these players who just play Twenty20, they lose a bit of something, they don’t get enough cricket.