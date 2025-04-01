Boycott honoured as Scarborough CC names him as president
Scarborough has always held a special place in the heart of Sir Geoffrey Boycott, who has been unanimously appointed as the club’s new president.
Boycott, who was the Yorkshire CCC president in 2012/2013, said that he was delighted to have received this latest accolade.
For the record, the only ground where he scored more first-class hundreds was Headingley - 19.
Even at 84 years young, he can still recall plenty about the 151 that he managed at all venues, the joint fifth-highest number in the game’s history, alongside Herbert Sutcliffe, another legendary Yorkshire opener.
“I’m delighted to have been made president of Scarborough Cricket Club,” Boycott told The Yorkshire Post. “I’ll do my best, just as I always have.
“I have always had a great affection for Scarborough. When I played for Yorkshire, everybody, not just me, we all looked forward to going to Scarborough and playing there each year.
“We’d all grown up with day trips to Scarborough - and the sea air, walking down the promenade on a morning before a match, it was very special.
“It’s just a wonderful place, and we all wanted to play there.”
Boycott, whose wife, Rachael, is a Scarborough CC board member, said that his only sadness was that the club no longer participates in the Yorkshire Premier League North.
Scarborough withdrew its first XI from the competition last month, citing difficulties in terms of recruiting and paying players, leading to a lively AGM on Monday in which Boycott’s presidency was confirmed.
“I do think I’m being made president at a sad time,” he added. “The first team has been, what do you say, cancelled, liquidated. That’s very sad.
“When I played for Barnsley and so on growing up, one of the great highlights of the season was going to play Scarborough at Scarborough.
"They were one of the elite teams, with people like Ted Lester.
“That’s sad, but in terms of the place itself, I have so many fond memories.”
Boycott fell in love with Scarborough as a child.
“Growing up, there was no plane travel (holidays) to European destinations,” he added.
“You didn’t go to Spain and Portugal, Greece and Cyprus, you just went to the seaside for a day - Scarborough, Blackpool, Bridlington, and so on.
“I’ll do my best for the club in my role as president. I’ll speak, I’ll welcome people, I’ll go and see the second team - I’ll go with Rachael, we’ll go and have a look at them, try and encourage them. It’s the best I can do, and a wonderful honour.”
Bill Mustoe, the outgoing president, has been made a life patron of a club that he has served with distinction.
For over 50 years, Mustoe has been a part of the furniture at North Marine Road, serving for a long time as chairman and symbolising everything that is good about the game’s finest outground.
“It’s been a great honour, and it’s been a privilege to serve the club and to contribute to the club over the past half-century,” he said.
Meanwhile, Yorkshire have confirmed that they are still awaiting confirmation as to the availability of England batsmen Joe Root and Harry Brook, who will not be involved in Friday’s County Championship opener at Hampshire.
