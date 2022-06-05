The visitors were sent in and captain Lee Goddard set them on the way to 267-4 by scoring 82 off 100 balls, including 14 fours.

He found good allies along the way, but particularly Adam Waite (67), with whom he added 88 for the second wicket.

After Aidan Langley had put on 54 with fellow opener Goddard, Steve Bullen (39) joined Waite in a partnership for the third wicket as only Elliot Richardson and Tom Clee escaped punishment.

Farsley batter Daniel Revis who scored 37 against Cleckheaton in the Bradford League (Picture: Steve Riding)

Sam Frankland went early in the reply, but Tim Jackson (57) and captain Brad Schmulian (77) put on 131 for the second wicket, and Muhammad Bilal (30) and Clee (24) did their bit, only for Woodlands to fall an agonising three runs short on 264-9, leaving New Farnley 17 points clear of Woodlands at the top.

Newly-promoted Bankfoot were expecting to merely pick up bonus points during a tough raft of fixtures, but they notched a superb four-wicket victory over Townville, ending the Castleford side’s run of six straight wins.

Afghan spinner Zia Ul Haq Parwani took a remarkable league season’s best 9-54 as the hosts went from 177-0 to 242-9, with Jonny Booth (80) and Abdul Wahid (100) setting an example that wasn’t followed.

Bankfoot had their own opener in form in Hisan Ahmad, whose 98 gave them hope, and Hamzah Iqbal (30), Jawad Waheed (50) and Osama Ahmad (34no) weighed in, with the latter hitting Tom Brook for six to seal the win with seven balls to spare.

Aire Wharfe League division 1 - North Leeds v Burley in Wharfedale - North Leeds bowler Jack Harand runs in he took 2 wickets in the defeat (Picture: Steve Riding)

Pudsey St Lawrence are third, six points behind Woodlands, after making 293-6 at home to Ossett, with Josh Priestley (104) making his first Bradford League ton, a knock which contained 12 fours and five sixes.

He added 178 for the second wicket with Charlie Best (83), with Charlie Parker’s 32 not out being a late flourish.

Nick Connolly again shone for Ossett, his 104 being his fourth century of the season, but Parker (3-68) and spinners Archie Scott (3-46) and Chris Marsden (4-54) had the last word as Saints won by 90 runs.

Australian Corey Miller was in the runs again with 117 as Bradford & Bingley defeated Methley by four wickets at Wagon Lane, while Nick Lindley (109) and Thomas Lindsay (106no) shone as Hanging Heaton chased down 290 to beat Batley, who had their own centurion in Kasir Maroof (102no), by five wickets.

Aire Wharfe League division 1 North - Leeds v Burley in Wharfedale - Danger Hastings who scored 100 not out in the win for Burley in Wharfedale (Picture: Steve Riding)

Yorkshire Premier League North leaders York suffered their first defeat of the season, but stay top after Driffield Town, who go second, beat them by one run at Clifton Park.

No batter failed in Town’s 242-4, with the major contributions coming from wicket-keeper Noah Kelly (64), opener Alec Drury (55) and George Drury (46no), aided by Owen Goldsworthy (31) and captain Sam Drury (27).

Stands of 88 (Alec Drury and Goldsworthy), 58 (Alec Drury and Kelly) and 81 (Kelly and George Drury) gave York little joy in the field, but they came oh so close when they batted, ending on 241-8.

Finlay Bean (69) and Luke Kilby (88) gave the home side hope with a partnership of 104 for the fourth wicket, but James Anson’s 3-45 proved vital.

Sessay made up for their previous week’s near-miss by defeating Sheriff Hutton Bridge by five wickets at Moor Farm.

Bridge were dismissed for 174, which was founded on stands of 60 and 52 involving opener Louis Foxton (63), with Nasir Jamal taking 3-39, Stephen Langstaff 3-45 and Tim Hall 2-19.

Jamal then completed a fine match by scoring an unbeaten 74, adding 97 with Jacob Spencer (50), as Sessay won with four overs to spare.

However, it is tight at the bottom, with Beverley Town and Acomb on 22 points, Harrogate on 24 and Sessay on 26.

The theme of narrow victories continued in the Yorkshire Southern Premier League, where Sheffield Collegiate edged out Elsecar by one run.

Five Collegiate batters got starts in their 220-8, led by Luke Shutt (35) as Muhammad Ilyas (3-44) kept them in check.

One can only imagine what Bilal Anjam thought for hosts Elsecar after he made 131 not out at No 3, only to feature on the losing side.

His 130-ball knock contained 12 fours and five sixes, but the next h8ghest scorers both made 15 as Henry Eldred (5-49) nudged the verdict Collegiate’s way.

Doncaster Town’s decision to field at Field Lane paid rich dividends as hosts Wakefield Thornes were shot out for 71 in under 30 overs, with Noel Gunn taking 4-21 and James Dobson 4-19.

Opener Dobson then scored 37, adding 70 with Jaden Fell (25), both falling within two runs of Town’s eight-wicket victory.

Leaders Appleby Frodingham easily chased down 233, both in terms of wickets lost and time, in defeating home side Whiston Parish Church.

Alex Grimes (113) and the reliable Jordan Neil (69) shared in a stand of 181 for the second wicket as the Lincolnshire side won by seven wickets in the 42nd over.

Innings of the day in the Airedale & Wharfedale League came in Division Two as Colton captain Ian Philliskirk scored 176 off just 104 balls, which contained 21 fours and nine sixes.

He put on 246 for the second wicket with wicket-keeper Rhys Olbison (106) in their 418-4, Brad Firn blasting 74 not out off a mere 34 balls, including seven fours and six sixes.

Hosts Green Lane replied with 247-9, Jonathan Horner taking 5-58.

In Division One, Danger Hastings lived up to his name for Burley, smiting 100 not out in their 382-5, Jason Wright (70), Red Bolton (62) and Nicky Bulcock (80) also cracking half-centuries as North Leeds were beaten by 160 runs.

In the Huddersfield League, former county bowler Mohammad Azharullah took his league wickets tally for the season to 36 with 5-35 as leaders Hoylandswaine beat Shepley by eight wickets.